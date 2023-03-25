Honest words helped spark Glenavon’s European play-off push, says Sean Ward

Sean Ward believes Glenavon have found a new resilience and toughness as they fight to hold onto seventh spot in the Premiership standings and a shot at European football through the play-offs.

Gary Hamilton’s men sit a point ahead of Carrick Rangers in eighth position and six in front of Ballymena United, their opponents at The Showgrounds this afternoon.

The mood music in Lurgan was depressing last month as Glenavon lost at home to Newry City and suffered their ninth game in a row without a victory.

After some soul searching, they have managed to turn the tide. Glentoran were held 0-0 at the BetMclean Oval, followed by a hat-trick of victories against Newry, Glentoran and Coleraine.

“I think we are a much more balanced side now and more difficult to play against, it’s going well and long may it continue,” said former Linfield, Glentoran and Crusaders title winner Ward.

“It was a tough period when we deserved more in some matches but in others we didn’t earn anything.

“Our performances have been inconsistent but we still have a great opportunity to finish in seventh place which in the changing landscape of our League is a realistic target for us.

“We wanted top six but now we have a fighting chance of seventh. We genuinely have a really good changing room, we are an honest group that falls out with one another and also backs one another.

“Over the past difficult period we were probably too easy to play against and far too open when we went forward.

“We had an honest conversation because the team wants to perform well and we had to be tougher to play against.

“I think that’s something for the boys to be proud of because it’s not easy to turn form around.”

Sides like Glenavon are fighting hard to hang onto the coat-tails of their wealthier rivals and European qualification would be a fairytale finish to a season which has featured some turbulence. “There is a gap between the top and bottom sides but it can also be fine margins,” said Ward.

“Certain top six sides we play well against such as Crusaders, Coleraine and Glentoran. Larne games have been tight too so we know we are a capable side, it’s just an issue of consistency.

“But if you can make the Euro play-offs it gives you a crack at full-time sides who are chasing all that investment to achieve more success. We want to fight for some of those finances that will improve the infrastructure of the club and help recruit players.

“Glenavon is a wonderful club, despite all the soul searching that has happened, and there’s an incentive now for us to fight for a European place.

“Ballymena have a similar goal as ours, they are targeting seventh and we would look to put more distance between ourselves and them.”

Ward accepts Larne will be hard to stop in the title race but there is still time for their challenge to hit the rocks.

“Larne are in a great position and I think it’s superb the way they have invested in the town, community and academy,” he said.

“The have one hand on the Gibson Cup, it’s their trophy to lose but I’ve been involved in this League for a long time and a few draws blows it wide open again.

“You never forget about Linfield because they have that strength and character. If Larne can handle the pressure it’s their title.”

The 39-year-old will need to get his future resolved as he is out of contract at the end of the season.

“I should give it more thought now,” he said. “We will see what happens. I loved playing football and I don’t think my team-mates appreciate how much I value them on and off the pitch.

“It’s a unique and fun environment. I love being part of a team and don’t want to stop playing but I wouldn’t consider playing in another League.”