'Hopefully be back soon': Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh posts positive social media update after horrifying collision in Co Antrim Shield final

Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh has issued a positive update on social media, saying he hopes to be back on the pitch soon after a horrifying collision in Tuesday's Co Antrim Shield final at Seaview.

The Blues stopper was chasing a loose ball towards the edge of his box in the closing stages of the game when he collided with Larne’s Thomas Maguire, whose knee made contact with Walsh’s head in a completely accidental incident.

The game was postponed for ten minutes by referee Shane Andrews while the 20-year-old received treatment from both teams’ medical staffs as well as paramedics in attendance, and he was eventually transferred to a hospital in Belfast.

But Walsh has appeared to indicate that the injury may not be as worse as first feared having taken to social media to offer an update to fans, thanking them for their support and revealing that he intends to return to the pitch soon.

"Thank you to everyone for there (sic) kind messages, Really appreciate it," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning. "Hopefully be back on the pitch soon."

Linfield confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening that Walsh suffered a “head injury”, and in a follow-up statement on Wednesday afternoon revealed that he had been released from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

“David will remain in the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club,” read the club’s Tuesday statement.

“Linfield FC would like to thank the medical professionals of both clubs and the paramedics who attended to David’s injury on the pitch.

“Linfield FC also extends appreciation to many of our own supporters, as well as many supporters and personnel from other clubs who have contacted the club to express their concern and goodwill messages to young David Walsh.”