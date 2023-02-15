Horror Oval scenes are worst I’ve seen since I joined Linfield, says devastated David Healy

Linfield boss David Healy insisted it was a ‘poor, poor night’ for his football club – both on and off the pitch at The BetMcLean Oval on Tuesday.

The current Danske Bank Premiership champions were not only humbled by their most fierce rivals Glentoran – they romped to a 3-0 win – but the scenes on the terracing during the game were some of the worst witnessed in the Irish League for many years.

A Bobby Burns double and a goal from Aidan Wilson helped shoot Rodney McAree’s team back into title contention.

But when Burns swept home his second of the night just on the hour, things turned nasty, with Linfield supports at the City End of the ground showering the pitch with bottles, stones and anything else they could get their hands on.

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and skipper Marcus Kane had to receive treatment for head injuries. Even when Blues captain Jamie Mulgrew made a plea to the fans, the missiles just kept on coming.

Healy was obviously perplexed of what he witnessed, both on and off the pitch

“It was a poor, poor night for the football club,” he sighed. “As Linfield through and through as I am, I was gutted with the way things transpired on and off the pitch – it was so disappointing.

“They were some of the worst scenes I've seen since I came to the club – they were unacceptable. I’m not going to condone any idiot who wants to throw bottles or stones or whatever else – the club wants no part of that. It’s totally unacceptable.

“The club has taken steps in a bid to improve things. I know we have so many genuine supporters who follow this club to the end of the earth and make sure we are well supported – those are the fans who want people talking about us in the correct manner.

“In sport, there are winners and losers, the odd time you draw. At Linfield over the years, I think we have been good, humble winners. But we’ve also been humble losers... accepting defeat at times when it’s not nice.

“What happened on Tuesday has no place in sport.

“Sometimes you are humbled and sometimes you feel embarrassed – and that was the case at The Oval. As a club, we’ve let people down.

“I love this football club. I’ve given every ounce of my concentration levels and every ounce of my passion levels. But it was a night our football let ourselves down, on and off the pitch.

“I’m the first to take the blame, the performance by the team was inept. It was unacceptable.

“We got ourselves in a half-time a goal down and, you always hope that somehow, you will have a reaction in the second half – it didn’t happen.

“Glentoran to their credit were hungrier. They went about the game in a with a better attitude. They got what they deserved. Myself, as the manager of the football club, I got what I deserved.”

Honest Healy admits his team now face a test of character.

“In hindsight, did I get it wrong (the selection)? I don’t know,” he went on. “I’m the manager, it falls on my head and I always take responsibility, as disappointing as it was for me to take. But I’ve got to accept it.

“We must try and do something about it as quickly as possible. I hope I still have the knowhow to get the reaction and the response that I want.

“Well see, when we play Carrick Rangers come Saturday, if we still have some sort of belief that we can still finish the season as successful as we’ve been in previous seasons.”