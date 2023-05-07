How Ballymena United and Crusaders players rated in one-side Irish Cup final

Irish Cup Final

Man of the Match Philip Lowry with his children — © Desmond Loughery/ Pacemaker Pres

Jonny Tuffey: Flicked over a header from McDaid and was assured while clearing danger from corner. Was well protected. 7

Crusaders

Jarlath O’Rourke: Left-back had a stress free afternoon in the sunshine as the players in front of him dominated the contest. Struck the post before Lecky scored his goal. 7

Daniel Larmour: Was a threat from set-pieces and relished his battle with Waide. Played his part in a strong and resolute backline. 7

Rory McKeown: Handed an unfamiliar defensive role, was largely cool and composed. No Billy Joe Burns, no problem as McKeown shoed all his experience. 7

Robbie Weir: The scorer of an own goal in last year’s final enjoyed a more productive decider, used the ball intelligently and some smart distribution. 7

Jordan Forsythe:In at right back for the missing Burns, displayed trademark clever passing and penetration. Free kick from distance tested Williamson. 7

Jude Winchester: Sitting in front of defence, he managed to cause difficulties moving forward and early header drifted just wide. Unable to beat Willianson with good chance but was busy and effective. 7

Philip Lowry:Named captain in absence of Burns, scored his 21st goal of the season with a sublime header. Six winners medals for the midfielder who was named man of match at the end of his finest ever season. 9

Ross Clarke: Smart move and finish for the opener, even if fortunate with the deflection. Some dangerous deliveries from right wing and supplied corner for Lowry’s header. 8

Adam Lecky: Hardly a clinical finish from the frontman but they all count, as he scored the crucial second. Dominant in air and had success setting up attacks. 8

Paul Heatley:On his 450th appearance, the winger produced a spectacular finish, worthy of the showpiece. A magical touch from a magical player. 8

Subs: Caddell (for Winchester 72, 7), Owens (for Lecky 83, 6), Hegarty (for Larmour 87, 7), Kennnedy (for Weir 87, 6), Thompson (for Clarke 88, 6)

Subs not used: Murphy, Ebbe.

Ballymena United

Jordan Williamson:Unfortunate with Clarke’s goal, showed solid handling and pulled off good saves from Winchester, Lowry and Forsythe 8

Ross Redman: His fourth final and another loss. Great set piece delivery though wasteful with long range free-kick. Lasted 56 minutes. 7

Dougie Wilson:Taken off for Kane on 78 minutes, he and his team-mates were unable to stem the flow of Crusaders attacks. 5

Scott Whiteside: Brilliant recovery tackle to stop Heatley breaking clear but the centre-back and his comrades could not contain the Crues’ attacking power. 6

Robbie McVarnock: Was unable to get forward much and make an impact. Lasted 56 minutes on a day when his side were very much second best. 5

Craig Farquhar: Had to slam the brakes on Clarke and produced one tame header that was scooped up by Tuffey. 6

Josh Kelly: Missed decent chance with his header over from Redman’s deflected cross and beaten by Lowry for the midfielder’s headed goal. 5

Steven McCullough: In his deeper midfield role, was unlucky with the deflection for Clarke’s goal. Did enjoy plenty of possession but United were both vulnerable and toothless 6

Sean Graham:Struggled to deal with Lecky and the Crues midfield but he wasn’t alone as Ballymena looked lethargic and lacking in confidence at times. 5

Ryan Waide:Plenty of industry and physical strength but unable to find much space. The Crues defence smothered any danger. 6

David McDaid: Looping header was dealt with by Tuffey, but was starved of good service. Cut frustrated figure as the game slipped away. 6

Subs:Place (for McVarnock 56, 7), Gibson (for Redman, 56, 6) 6, Kane (for Wilson 78, 6), McGrory (for Graham 86, 6).

Subs not used: O'Neill, Tweed, Tipton.

Referee: Tim Marshall 7