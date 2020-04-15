How David Healy sparked Linfield overhaul to assemble golden generation of teenage stars

Coach Dorrian believes Allen and Taylor (16) are the tip of the iceberg in the Linfield Academy

Charlie Allen slotting home for Co Antrim against Man United in the SuperCupNI

We've had Fergie's Fledglings, the Manchester United heroes under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s, and now we have Linfield's golden generation.

In August 1995, Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen famously said: "You can't win anything with kids."

Well, I have news for him - the Linfield class of 2019-20 are already winners.

You need to have a winning mentality to sparkle at the Blues and these teenagers are diamonds in need of a little polish en route to the big time.

On Christmas morning, while most kids around the country were unwrapping their presents, the Linfield lads wanted to grasp the Steel & Sons Cup and they lived their festive dream.

The boys have also won the Development League and Youth Cup for three years running... winners already, Mr Hansen.

Jake Corbett, Trai Hume and Adam Carroll with the Steel & Sons Cup

Rarely before in Linfield's history have the club's coaches been more excited about the young talent emerging from their production line.

The two stand-out talents tipped for the top are good pals Charlie Allen and Dale Taylor, both of whom have already played for the first team.

Only 16-years-old, they have top Premier League clubs following their every swivel and turn and it appears certain they will not be with the Blues for much longer.

Charlie has had trials at Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham while Chelsea and Rangers are also interested, and Dale has caught the eye of Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Dale scored his first senior goal for the Blues in a 2-2 draw against Cliftonville in a County Antrim Shield clash in October and has made two senior outings while Charlie has already made eight appearances for the first team, including seven this season.

The boys are still very young and with so much to learn but on the pitch they are wise beyond their years, football brains that are developing at a remarkable speed.

Linfield Swifts boss David Dorrian credits manager David Healy for transforming the club's focus on youth development.

"This has been an ongoing process by David Healy," said Dorrian.

"Whenever I took this job, David said he felt the reserve team was too old and he wanted to produce young players with the potential to either go across the water or break into the Linfield team.

"We identified a group of players we thought had potential. Some of them have been with me for a few years and every season a few might go on loan while others stay and the squad is freshened up.

"I now have an exceptional bunch of players coming through, about six or seven that are unreal, and it's so exciting for Linfield. These are under-16 players, even younger than Charlie and Dale.

Young gun: Dale Taylor playing for Co Antrim in the SuperCupNI

"Charlie Allen, Dale Taylor, Trai Hume, Jake Corbett, John McGivern, Mark Green and David Walsh are in the other group.

"Charlie and Dale are both 16, good friends and go to the elite performance school in Jordanstown under the guidance of Jim Magilton. The boys train there and join us on match days and it's all part of their player development.

"Trai goes to the NIFL programme at Windsor, he's a Ballymena lad at school in Belfast and then trains with our first team, as does Jake. That's big progress for those two. Jake should be close to getting a first-team contract."

Dorrian was the proudest man in Belfast when the boys helped the club lift the Steel & Sons Cup with victory over Newington at Seaview.

"The players don't get too much recognition but I must say this is an exciting bunch of players that can go a long way in the game," said Dorrian, who has worked with Tommy Wright and Marty Quinn during his coaching career.

"Charlie and Dale are the two stand-out players because they are very young, just 16.

"Charlie has the world at his feet, he has five or six suitors who would take him at the drop of a hat. Dale has two or three who want him. He's a centre forward who works hard while Charlie is a No.10. He's so small you might think he's 13 but when you watch him play, my goodness, he has extraordinary ability.

"Dale is not as flamboyant but he has improved so much under Jim Magilton and he's starting to score more goals. As a 16-year-old leading the line, he's just an incredible prospect."

Two main ingredients make a top footballer - attitude and ability. You can have all the ability in the world but if you've the wrong attitude your career will go nowhere.

For two 16-year-olds there must be distractions away from football but Dorrian admires the duo's total focus.

"I have to say one of the things we look at is the people first of all," he added. "There are good players out there but they can have the wrong attitude.

"They need to have the right mentality and desire, a willingness to learn. They are fortunate to be with the first team and working with David Healy, Darren Murphy and Ross Oliver as well as goalkeeping coach Jonny Williamson.

"We are privileged to have the facilities at Midgley and the players buy into what David is doing. The demands are clear and work rate is the least you expect. You don't have to be a good footballer to go out and work hard to improve your game.

"Marry the hard work with the ability and the boys have a chance. Charlie, Dale, Trai and Jake have all played for the first team and when you have an exciting player like Charlie on the pitch it fills me with pride and it's exciting for the supporters to see. The fans give them a chance and when Charlie gets on the ball people get off their seats, he's that kind of player.

"Charlie is an old fashioned, tricky player and he's not manufactured, he's got real personality and Dale has already scored for the first team to become one of the youngest ever goalscorers for the club, it's unreal.

Charlie Allen slotting home for Co Antrim against Man United in the SuperCupNI

"We don't go down the road of being win, win. The manager preaches to the Academy and to our development group that results aren't the be all and end all. We are looking for improvement."

Linfield Academy director Glenn Ferguson is also excited by the boys' progress and he believes they have the drive and personality to stay on the right path.

"The boys are very grounded," said the Blues legend. "Charlie and Dale have both played in our first team but they are also happy to play for the Under-18 side.

"They just get on with their business and don't treat anyone else with disrespect.

"When you talk with them you discover they are grounded and mentally strong. They have been around the first team and also played international football at youth level.

"They have listened to the senior players and working with Jim on the Club NI programme has helped prepare them for football across the water. The kids are getting a lot more help now than before in preparation for any move.

"Charlie over the course of the year has been to Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea were interested.

"With all due respect, Manchester City can go and get 20 Charlie Allens from across the world.

"He's maybe better off going to a club like Ipswich or Leeds where someone like Stuart Dallas can take him under his wing.

"If he joins a lower Championship club like Stuart Dallas and Gavin Whyte did, he can progress from there. They need to be playing football when they do go there.

"The big clubs sound good but only one in 30 of the young players Manchester City might sign will eventually play in the first team."

There are so many hurdles young Irish players have to overcome to establish a professional career across the water but Ferguson believes emerging stars are better prepared than ever before.

"They are prepared more now because they have been training with the first team on a regular basis," added the former Northern Ireland international.

"They are training with men and will be prepared for coming up against big boys in England.

"I even think Jake Corbett and Trai Hume would be prepared. It's not simply playing football, they analyse the game and see the bigger picture including what is expected of them and what accommodation they need.

"The financial rewards are there... have a few good years and you could be made for life."

It's wrong to put too much pressure on the shoulders of young players but that didn't stop Manchester United talent scout Bob Bishop sending a telegram to the team's manager, Matt Busby, saying "I think I've found you a genius" after watching George Best.

The Linfield boys are only starting on their journey but they have the world at their feet and the path ahead of them looks paved with gold.