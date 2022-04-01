How Gavin Whyte, Mark Sykes and other players from Northern Ireland are spearheading Oxford United's rejuvenation

Oisin Smyth became the latest to trade the Irish League for Oxford

Oxford boss Karl Robinson has kept coming back to sign players from the Irish League

It is the university city where some of Irish League football’s brightest young talents have come to further their education in the game.

In recent times, Oxford has turned into a second home for players graduating from local clubs and seeking to master a new challenge.

Oisin Smyth, who joined from Dungannon Swifts in January, is the latest to make the move — following a path set by Mark Sykes, Gavin Whyte and Joel Cooper.

Ciaron Brown, who plays for the Northern Ireland senior team, is also on loan at the promotion-pushing League One side.

So what has brought so many of our top young players to Oxford? It is this intriguing question which has drawn me to a Saturday afternoon League One clash against Ipswich Town, themselves managed by Northern Ireland man Kieran McKenna.

A crowd of 11,029, the biggest of the season so far, is at the Kassam Stadium for a clash between two of the form teams in the division.

Among them is Simon Hathaway, an Oxford fan for 40 years and presenter of The Fence End podcast. He is impressed with the impact made by the Irish contingent — but explains how the links go back many years.

“The players have come in, they have done brilliantly, and as fans you take to players who do well for your club, wherever they are from,” he says.

“With our recruitment over the last few years, you realise there is a good quality of player in the Irish leagues.

“Maybe during the early 2000s there wasn’t so many, but thinking back, we’ve had Irish players in Oxford — the likes of Billy Hamilton and Jim Magilton, who you would easily put in a best-ever Oxford team.

“So I think there has always been that connection with players from Northern Ireland.”

The football club is at the very centre of life in Oxford, a city with a population of around 150,000, says Jerome Sale, a sports presenter with BBC Oxford.

“From the outside you look at Oxford and you think about dreaming spires and Inspector Morse and those kind of things but actually the football club is more representative of the bigger part of Oxford and Oxfordshire, which is a normal, working class county,” he says.

“The city might be famous for the university, but the football club is right next to the BMW plant that built the Minis, and previously it was a car factory for British Leyland, Morris Motors and so on. So there is kind of a working class side to the city, and some parts of it are quite deprived — very deprived — in southern England terms.”

These days, Oxford are in the third tier of English football — fifth in the table and with realistic aims of promotion to the Championship after losing out in the play-offs in each of the last two seasons.

It has been an entertaining journey. Their 39 league games this term have produced 123 goals, including a 7-2 win at Gillingham in January — where Cameron Brannagan scored four penalties — and a 3-2 defeat by Bolton in February. But bitter experience means fans are well used to the ups and downs of following the team.

In the early ’80s the club was on its knees, and was only saved from bankruptcy after being bought by disgraced tycoon Robert Maxwell. Oxford continued to lose money, though. In 1983, Maxwell made a doomed bid to merge with Reading to form the Thames Valley Royals.

Oxford reached the old First Division under Jim Smith in 1985, and their three seasons in the top tier included a League Cup triumph in 1986.

But relegation in 1988 marked the start of darker times. After Maxwell’s death in 1991, debts were called in and the club’s future was plunged into uncertainty. By 1999 they were in the third tier and, in 2006, crashed out of the Football League altogether.

They were promoted back in 2010, reaching League One in 2016. In both the last two seasons, they came close to reaching the Championship, losing against Wycombe in the 2020 League One play-off final and against Blackpool in the semis last year.

However, fans are optimistic that it can be third time lucky under Karl Robinson, a former MK Dons and Charlton boss who recently marked four years in the job.

And they are coming back in big numbers — the game against Ipswich is the fifth home match in six to draw a crowd of more than 10,000.

Hathaway adds: “We have always tried to play football and we certainly do that with Karl Robinson in charge. In the last couple of years, that has been pretty successful.”

Robinson has built an exciting team around Irish talent. Whyte was the first to sign, for an undisclosed fee from Crusaders in July 2018.

An impressive first season earned him a move to Cardiff City, where he struggled. After a loan spell at Hull City, Whyte is back at Oxford, and back in the kind of form he showed first time around.

He has made 31 appearances this term, 24 of them starts, and says playing in a more attacking role has helped draw his best form.

Sykes, a former Glenavon star, joined Oxford in January 2019 and has become a key player. On the eve of the Ipswich game, he was called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time.

Cooper, formerly of Glenavon and Linfield, was the third arrival in summer 2020, and is currently on loan at League Two side Port Vale.

Smyth signed from Dungannon in January and has made the bench twice so far, while Brown also joined on loan from Cardiff.

Sale reveals Oxford fans have really taken to the Irish players, particularly Sykes.

He says: “Mark Sykes, a Belfast boy, came over when the club was wobbling a bit and he has gone from being on the fringes of the first team to being an absolute superstar.

“There is quite a lot of concern that he is out of contract in the summer.”

He adds: “There is a general appreciation of Irish players in Oxford, going back to Hamilton and Magilton. These were players who were really loved in their time — in Hamilton’s case in the ’80s, and Magilton’s case the ’90s.

“So for any Oxford fans who saw the good times before the really bad times, there will always be an appreciation — even an excitement — when players come over here.”

The latest of those is Smyth, who departed Dungannon 48 hours after playing in a 3-2 win against Carrick Rangers in January.

The 21-year-old admits Oxford is a very different experience from life at the Swifts. He is living in nearby Bicester, and has been impressed with the quality of life in the region and the welcome he has received from locals.

“It’s a very nice city and the people are all very nice as well,” he says.

“You are coming in to train maybe five or six times a week and probably of couple of gym sessions with that as well.

“They manage me quite well — getting me used to the different schedule to avoid injuries and whatever else.

“It is a wee bit different but it’s what I’ve always wanted to do, so I’m enjoying it.

“You obviously have a few more hours to kill. A lot of the boys would go to the pool and just relax.

“It’s alright saying you’re not doing much, but you’re training every day and you do need that time to relax and recover. You have to adapt to that side of it as well.”

Smyth is not in the squad against Ipswich, and is watching on from the stands. But Whyte and Sykes both start, as does Brown, who is returning from an injury lay-off.

Two players from the Irish Republic are also involved — Luke McNally starts and Anthony Forde is on the bench.

There is optimism among the fans streaming into the Kassam Stadium on a warm spring afternoon. The ground is located four miles outside the city centre and, unusually, it only has three sides — behind one goal, a low wall separates the pitch from the car park, and retail outlets. There are plans for an 18,000-capacity sports complex on Oxfordshire County Council land around 10 miles away at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington.

It is a sign of ambition for the future, but the short-term aim is promotion and, on the day I visit, beating an Ipswich side who are resurgent since McKenna took charge in December.

Oxford start well with Whyte going close twice in the early stages, but the game changes in the second half and Bersant Celina fires Ipswich ahead in the 70th minute.

As the clock ticks down, Oxford become desperate. In the fifth minute of added time, they force a corner, with goalkeeper Simon Eastwood joining the attack. As the ball comes in, it reaches McNally, who heads in.

At the far end, some Oxford fans who left early and are returning to their cars suddenly stop, turn back and taunt the 1,800 or so Ipswich supporters who, because of the lack of a fourth stand, are conveniently placed for the banter.

Robinson admits afterwards that they left it late, saying: “We know we were way below par in the second half, the opposition were above par but we managed to nick a point, which is incredibly pleasing.”

Whyte, meanwhile, is frustrated that he did not make more of his two early chances.

“It probably wasn’t our best performance but we’ll take the point,” he says. “The second half probably wasn’t good enough from us, given our standards.”

Oxford have seven games left of the regular season. They are 10 points off the automatic promotion spots, and looking nervously at the progress of Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe, who sit just outside the play-off places.

For Sykes, the Championship is the goal, adding: “Over the last couple of years we have been trying to get promoted, and we are getting ourselves right up there in the mix again.”

Whatever happens this season, there is a sense that the good times are returning at Oxford. And football fans in Northern Ireland will keep a close eye, thanks to the local connection.

Sykes adds: “Oxford are giving a lot of players a chance because of previous boys who have done well. It started off with Gavin coming over and doing well, then they took a chance on me and then they brought Joel in, and Oisin, plus a couple from the Republic of Ireland as well.

“We are always learning here and I think Oxford is a good club to learn your trade. It sets you up for a good career. Hopefully other local players get the chance soon.”