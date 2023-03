New book tells the tale of missed trains, drunken jaunts and footballing upsets as 'one of the planet's top sides' brought the Vienna Cup to east Belfast

History boys: The story of Glentoran’s trek across the continent in 1914 has been chronicled in a new book

It's not the biggest trophy ever won by an Irish football club, but the Vienna Cup has long been the focus of a massive debate among rival fans about what Glentoran did or didn't do to carry it off 107 years ago.