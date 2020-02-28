How is coronavirus impacting sports fans in Northern Ireland from Euro 2020 play-offs to Six Nations?

Ulster's game against Benetton in Treviso this weekend has been postponed.

The impact of coronavirus on a busy period of sport is largely up in the air, with bodies currently 'monitoring' the spread of the outbreak before making any drastic decisions.

From the Six Nations to the climax of both the Irish League and Premier League football seasons, spring has always been one of the most hectic periods in the sporting calendar.

Add in the crucial Euro 2020 play-offs at the end of March, with both Northern Ireland and the Republic involved, it's a packed schedule all round.

So what impact will coronavirus have on sporting occasions on the horizon?

On Friday, the UK's Chief Medical Adviser, Professor Chris Whitty, said mass gatherings including sporting events could face cancellations for at least two months amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

Whitty said that there could be a "social cost" if the virus intensifies and that could include the postponement of major events such as Cheltenham Festival and playing Premier League matches behind closed doors.

That scenario could see Liverpool lift their first Premier League title in 30 years in front of no fans.

Here's a look at where the key upcoming events stand:

HOW DOES THE CORONAVIRUS AFFECT SPORTS FANS?

FOOTBALL

The remainder of the domestic season is up in the air with authorities, for now, keeping an eye on the situation.

At Irish League level, the season continues apace with the Irish Cup quarter-finals scheduled to go ahead as planned this weekend.

A NIFL statement said: "The NI Football League will continue to assess the ongoing situation and be guided by public health authority advice."

The Premier League is in a similar 'wait-and-see' situation, having distributed advice to its member clubs including the coronavirus symptoms and how to try and avoid infection.

Newcastle United have banned their players from shaking hands on the advice of the club doctor.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday: "We take it very seriously but we can't avoid everything. It's not a football problem but a society one. Hopefully the smarter people find the way."

In international football, both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are preparing for the Euro 2020 play-offs at the end of March, with NI set to travel to Bosnia and RoI scheduled to play in Slovakia on March 26.

As yet, there are no cases of the coronavirus in either Bosnia or Slovakia, after three Chinese nationals tested negative in Bosnian capital Sarajevo.

Michelle Uva, who is on UEFA’s executive committee, has said this week that the organisation is "at the waiting stage".

“We are monitoring country by country, and football must follow the orders of the individual countries," she said. “The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse.”

The Euro 2020 finals are due to begin in June, with Dublin one of 12 host cities across 12 countries.

Following the postponement of the Ireland v Italy match in the Six Nations, any escalation of coronavirus in Ireland will naturally put the games scheduled to be played at the Aviva Stadium at risk.

"Football must follow the orders of individual countries," is what Niall Quinn said on the issue this week.

Elsewhere, five Italian Serie A football matches will be played behind closed doors this weekend rather than being postponed while FC Basel are facing the same prospect for their Europa League last 16 clash against Frankfurt or Red Bull Salzburg due to restrictions on major events - those attracting over 1,000 people - in Switzerland.

RUGBY

On Friday, the PRO14 issued a number of guidelines after two matches - Zebre Rugby Club v Ospreys and Benetton Rugby v Ulster Rugby - were postponed. A process has already begun to have those games refixed, although there is a potential for both be put down as a draw.

Ulster Rugby's next scheduled game is now three weeks away, a PRO14 fixture at home to Dragons, and the province is understood to be monitoring the outbreak in conjunction with the league.

Next week, the Schools' Cup semi-finals are scheduled to be played as planned.

At international level, Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy, scheduled for February 7 in the Aviva Stadium, has already been postponed while England's trip to Italy a week later is likely to go the same way. There are now heightened fears that the Six Nations won't finish for the first time in 50 years.

In 2001, the Foot and Mouth crisis halted the Six Nations but it was played out in August.

Six Nations chiefs are "monitoring the situation closely" and the Italian government has said it will decide whether or not their match against England will go ahead as scheduled on March 14.

After the postponement of Ireland v Italy, IRFU chief Philip Browne said: "We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look at the possibility of rescheduling those matches." When asked if the hope was to have the match rescheduled as opposed to cancelled, he added: "That's the aim if we can do it."

Ireland are due to travel to Paris and with 48 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in France - with three deaths - that fixture will be closely monitored.

CHELTENHAM

Up to 20,000 Irish are due to travel to the Cheltenham Festival which runs from March 10-13.

Organisers state it's "full steam ahead," and that running the Festival behind closed doors is not something that is on the table. Racing in places like Japan and Hong Kong are being run with restrictions and without spectators.

"In reality we are here to stage the Festival for owners, trainers, the horses and racegoers. That is what the Festival is all about," said Ian Renton, Regional Director for Cheltenham.

"You can understand in Hong Kong where there may be a very different thought when events are being run for the betting industry.

"It is virtually impossible to do so because the Festival needs such a crowd to put the event on."

In 2001, Cheltenham was postponed until April due to the outbreak of Foot and Mouth.

OLYMPICS

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) remains optimistic that the Tokyo Games will go ahead in mid-summer despite the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"The advice from Tokyo, and they are working with the International Olympic Committee and the national government, is that they believe the Games will go ahead.

"From our point of view, that is realistic as it is still five months away and a lot can happen.

"We have to continue planning as we always would, it would be irrational not to," said OFI chief executive Peter Sherrard, who was speaking at the announcement that it will fly Irish athletes in business class to the Olympic Games with Qatar Airways.

Nonetheless, there are continuing doubts about whether the Games can proceed as planned. The opening ceremony is less than five months away on July 24 next.

Dick Pound, the long-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, said on Tuesday that there is at most a three-month window to decide the fate of the Games. Effectively this means a decision could be put off until late May.

Mr Sherrard said the IOC hasn't put a date on when it will make a final decision on whether the Games proceed.

He dismissed suggestions there was a possibility of the Games moving location - with London being mooted.

Meanwhile, the Irish boxing squad returned to Ireland from their training camp in Assisi in Italy ahead of schedule as a precaution while the Ireland hockey team's proposed training camp in Malaysia was cancelled.