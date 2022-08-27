How Larne Women came from nowhere to achieve their dream of reaching the top flight in just four years

When Larne footballer Katherine Haveron picked up the phone in 2018, she had no idea she was about to embark upon the journey of a lifetime.

Haveron had played for several clubs throughout her distinguished career, including Larne Ladies. However, her hometown club folded in 2015 and she had drifted away from the game following a spate of injuries.

Four years ago, Larne Football Club – now under the control of property mogul Kenny Bruce – decided to resurrect their women’s section.

Naturally, Katherine was one of the first women to get the call from the club. Since then, the Inver Reds have won four promotions in four years, which culminated in the club lifting the Electric Ireland NIWFA Championship on Wednesday night. Next year, Larne will take on the likes of Cliftonville and Glentoran in the Women’s Danske Bank Premiership.

Haveron explained: “When I got the call in 2018 to say that they were reforming Larne Ladies, I jumped at the chance to play for my hometown once again. I just thought to myself, ‘well, why not?’

“I loved playing for Larne Ladies. It was my hometown club and it always meant something to pull on shirt.

“But it wasn’t a particularly glamorous time for women’s football. I remember wearing shirts that were far too big for us and playing on pitches full of potholes.

“And then there was a period, where there was no women’s team in the town at all after Larne Ladies folded in 2015. Girls from the town had to travel to clubs in Belfast to get a game.

“It’s very different this time around, because we get more support from the club. Since 2018, we have been well looked after and things have been done in a more professional manner.

“It’s not just Larne. If you look across the country, you can see clubs are raising their game. There’s still more that can be done for women’s football in Northern Ireland, but it’s in a much better place than when I started playing.”

Katherine Haveron back at the helm with Larne Women

On Wednesday, Larne Women – as they are now known - defeated Antrim rivals Ballymena United 4-2 in front of a bumper crowd at the Ballymena Showgrounds. With both teams level on points, it was a do-or-die title decider.

The Larne captain said: “The match itself was incredibly tough. Ballymena deserve a lot of credit for how hard they worked, not just this week, but throughout the season.

“I think winning the title was important for us, as when we won promotion a few weeks ago if felt like a bit of anti-climax. Although we won 2-0, we played quite poorly, and we weren’t happy after the match.

“But the title decider against Ballymena was anything but an anti-climax. It was great to play on the main pitch at the Ballymena Showgrounds in front of a big crowd.

“Credit must go to Ballymena, who had enough chances to win the game, but we closed the door on the them. It was a fantastic night.”

Both Larne and Ballymena have gained promotion to the newly expanded women’s Premiership for next season. With no relegation this season, there will be ten teams in next term’s top flight.

Haveron, 33, believes the Inver Reds must raise their standards for the Premiership.

She said: “There’s a lot of work to be done before the new season kicks-off. We were fit enough for the Championship, but we need to kick-on get ourselves even fitter for the Premiership. It’s a higher standard of football and the girls need to be physically and mentally prepared for that. I can’t wait for the new challenge.”