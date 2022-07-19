How Linfield can become the first Northern Irish team to qualify for the group stages of a European competition

Will there be more celebrations for Linfield in Europe this season?

Unless you count Ards and Cliftonville’s mid-90s adventures in the Intertoto Cup, no side from Northern Ireland has ever played in the group stages of a UEFA competition.

Thanks to last week’s Jamie Mulgrew inspired win over The New Saints, David Healy’s Linfield now have an excellent opportunity to end that long wait. If the Blues succeed, they will be guaranteed six group games and the riches that come with that.

But what must Linfield do to secure a group stage spot in one of the Champions League, the Europa League or the Europa Conference League?

Put simply, all Healy’s men need to do is win one of their three guaranteed two-legged European ties. However, UEFA’s format is more convoluted than the Conservative party leadership race.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Second Qualifying Round

Linfield will play Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, with the first leg at Windsor Park tonight and the return leg in Norway next Tuesday.

Last season, Bodø/Glimt claimed victories over Roma, Celtic and AZ Alkmaar on their way to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, so it’s fair to say the Blues have their work cut out.

But if Linfield do cause a massive shock, they will progress to the Champions League third qualifying round where they will face either Lithuania’s Žalgiris or Swedish outfit Malmö.

If they lose, the Blues will drop into the Europa League where they will face the losers of the Champions League clash between Azerbaijani club Qarabağ and Swiss kingpins Zürich.

The Third Qualifying Round

If the Blues defeat both Bodø/Glimt and the winners of the Žalgiris vs Malmö clash, they will qualify for the Champions League play-off round.

If Linfield lose to Bodø/Glimt but beat Qarabağ or Zürich, they will qualify for the Europa League play-off.

If Healy’s men lose both ties, they will drop into the Europa Conference League play-off round.

The Play-Off Round

The one thing we know for sure is that Linfield will compete in a two-legged play-off with a group stage spot up for grabs.

Put simply, if they score two victories, they will play in the Champions League play-off round.

One win and one defeat, and they will qualify for the Europa League play-offs.

If it’s two defeats, then they’re in a shoot-out for a spot in the Europa Conference League groups.

If the Blues reach the Champions League play-off round they will face another national champion, with FC Copenhagen – a name the sends still sends shivers down the spines of Linfield fans - a potential opponent.

We’re getting into the realms of fantasy at this point, but a victory in the play-off round would send the Blues into the Champions League proper alongside European champions Real Madrid. A defeat, and Healy’s men will drop into the Europa League group stage alongside Manchester United. A win/win situation.

If Linfield find themselves in the Europa League play-off, they will still face a quality side, with the likes of Heart of Midlothian and Austria Vienna potential opponents.

A stunning play-off victory would see Linfield join the gilded ranks of the Europa League. But even if they lost, the Blues are still quids in, as they would qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage.

If Linfield lose both their second and third round games, they will play in the Europa Conference League play-off. Here, they will play a fellow national champion. While some big clubs such as Romania’s Cluj and Poland’s Lech Poznan are lurking, the draw could offer a winnable tie against Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar or Levadia of Estonia.

Victory in this round will send Linfield into the Europa Conference League group stage draw alongside Spanish kingpins Villarreal, Premier League giants West Ham United and Serie A royalty Fiorentina. The games will be played on Thursday nights, with Linfield’s league fixtures expected to shift to a Sunday.

If Linfield lose the Europa Conference League play-off, they will have completed the unwanted feat of being knocked-out off all three UEFA club competitions in the space of a month, and Northern Ireland’s long wait for group stage fixtures will drag on.