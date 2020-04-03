How Linfield's 'extraordinary' clean sweep side turned Morgan Day blues into immortality in 2006

Dream team: Ferguson and Thompson netted 90 goals over the course of an incredible campaign.

Bailie gets to grips with the Gibson Cup once again.

PRESS EYE - BELFAST_N.IRELAND -8TH APRIL 2006- Linfield's Noel Bailie lifts the Gibson Cup and are crowned the Carnegie Irish Premier Champions after their game against losing to Distillery 3-1 at Belfast's Windsor Park.

Linfield skipper Noel Bailie lifts the second trophy of the season; the County Antrim Shield.

Linfield manager David Jeffrey reclines in the old Windsor Park boot room after completing the clean sweep.

“The impact of it was absolutely ginarmous and can’t be over-stated.”

On April 23, 2005, David Jeffrey’s Linfield endured one of the most heartbreaking ends imaginable to an Irish League campaign.

Morgan Day – two words enough to send chills down a Blue’s spine and the widest of grins onto a Glentoran fan’s face.

The very striker Jeffrey had allowed to cross the divide the summer before, Chris Morgan, came back to haunt his former employers with that famous (or infamous, depending on your perspective) goal to win the title in an everything-but-winner-takes-all clash at the Oval.

“Was it the right decision by David Jeffrey to release Chris Morgan? There’s your answer,” said the boss’ former team-mate Lee Doherty on commentary.

After eight-and-a-half-years in the job, with three league titles and an Irish Cup to show, everything was now up for debate.

Chris wheels away on the never to be forgotten Morgan Day back in 2005

There was only one thing for it.

"After being beaten in such a cruel way, it was a case of every single one of us, management, playing staff, backroom staff – our mentality was ‘right - this is where we're going with this’,” Jeffrey recalls.

The goal was simple – total and utter domination. No more Morgan Days.

Fast forward one year, 13 days and the job was done.

Having been bolstered by success in the inaugural Setanta Cup final just weeks after the Oval debacle, Jeffrey led Linfield to a domestic clean sweep; the third in the club’s history and placing that team in the same breath as the seven-trophy sides of 1922 and 1962.

From that 2006 campaign to 2012, it seemed it was ever thus, the domestic shut-out including the first of six doubles in seven seasons.

“But it's really not like that all the time,” says clean sweep captain Noel Bailie.

"People talk of long periods of Linfield domination but I remember the five years from 95-99 when we didn't win the league.

“Sometimes we just had extraordinary teams and that clean sweep was one of them."

Mannus, McShane, Bailie, Murphy, Ervin, Kearney, Gault, McAreavey, Mouncey, Ferguson, Thompson. It truly was an ‘extraordinary’ first choice XI; immediately recognisable to fans from across the league and remarkably consistent, nine of them starting at least 50 of the season’s 60 matches.

The Linfield squad celebrates winning the league title.

"Every one of those players drove each other on and demanded more from each other,” says star striker Peter Thompson.

"If a couple of players were having a poor game, everybody else would dig them out. We always had six or seven playing really well, a couple on par and a few below par that the rest could drag up.

"From very early in the season, everything clicked and it snowballed.”

Progression in the UEFA Cup, past Latvian FK Ventspils, set the stage. It was a marker of what was to come.

"I believe that we can go on from here and really do something special,” goalkeeper Alan Mannus told the Belfast Telegraph. “We want to go out this season and win everything we possibly can."

Of 49 domestic games played that season, Linfield won 41, drew seven and lost just once.

The opening 12 games set the tone with 11 wins and a draw, every one of them featuring a goal from either of the front two.

Morgan’s departure, while it led to that fateful day, also allowed a certain Peter Thompson to break into the side.

As the league would soon discover, his partnership with Glenn Ferguson was simply unstoppable.

Of the 166 Linfield goals scored in all competitions that season, over half – 90 – were netted by arguably the greatest strikeforce the Irish League has seen, Thompson with 48, Ferguson 42.

Dream team: Ferguson and Thompson netted 90 goals over the course of an incredible campaign.

"They were phenomenal,” says Bailie. “Spike (Ferguson) was different class anywhere; in the box, waiting for a cross, holding people off, shooting from range. He could have worked with anyone, he was that good, but Peter was the perfect partner. He was dynamite in the box, one of the sharpest centre-forwards I've seen.”

By the time October 1 was ripped off the calendar, Morgan’s replacement had scored 16 times, ten of those in a single week.

"I remember that,” he laughs. “I scored a hat-trick at Institute when we won 9-2, then a hat-trick in a 7-2 win over Coleraine and then scored four and missed a penalty against Dungannon.

“Everyone was talking about Glenn's record of four consecutive hat-tricks when he was at Glenavon. The next game was at Cliftonville. At that stage, I was expecting to score every chance. I got one early and I really thought it was on.

"The net looked so big and the goalkeeper looked so small at the time, which was unusual.

"Playing with as good a footballer as Glenn took the pressure off me. He could pretty much do anything. We knew where each other was going to be all the time. It's not often you get that in your career."

His partner in crime wasn’t to be out-done, as Ferguson embarked on a run of 21 goals, including four hat-tricks and a four-goal haul against Glenavon, in 12 games over December and January.

"We were two different types of player that fed off each other,” he says.

“I had a lot of good partners; Davey Larmour, Chris Morgan, back to Stephen McBride and Raymie McCoy at Glenavon. All of them had their good attributes but Peter's record is better than any of theirs.

“Davey's one of my best mates and he didn't get to play much that year,” laughs Ferguson of the club’s third choice frontman, who made only seven starts across the season – underlining the almost incomprehensible consistency of the starters.

By the time Ferguson’s scoring streak was finally, albeit briefly, paused, Linfield’s domestic record read played 33, won 32, drawn one.

By then, the CIS Cup trophy was already stowed away in the Windsor Park cabinet.

The dream, the ‘something special’ was beginning to come together.

The spectre of Morgan still loomed large but the League Cup final was the first, partial, exorcism.

Glentoran 0-3 Linfield – a Ferguson hat-trick.

“It doesn't get better than that,” says the scorer. "Peter set one of them up actually.

Glenn Ferguson celebrates his hat-trick against Glentoran in the CIS Cup final.

“That match showed why the staff take so much credit from that season. Alfie Wylie was immense with us in coming up with sessions for every game but before that final I didn't train all week because a blood vessel hard burst in my calf. (Sports therapist) Terry Hayes nursed me through, declared me fit that morning and the rest is history.

"I think the Glens would admit themselves they were miles behind that season.”

And that was, after all, precisely the point – no more Morgan Days.

A routine 4-1 win at the Oval followed on Boxing Day before a Ferguson header was enough to oust the Glens in the County Antrim Shield semi-final a month later.

Ballymena were beaten 2-1 in the final. Two down, two to go.

Linfield skipper Noel Bailie lifts the second trophy of the season; the County Antrim Shield.

It was Ferguson again who got the winner, after he had set up a leveller for makeshift left-winger Oran Kearney, who had been the final piece of the puzzle.

Having been lured in from the Braid during the summer, Kearney would bag 16 goals across the season – the team’s third highest scorer.

"We didn’t know we had completed the team when we got Oran because we really brought him in to play central midfield,” explains Jeffrey. “It was the same with Tim (Mouncey), who ended up on the right. We felt we could get something out of them wide.

"They were machines. They gave us that goal-scoring ability and great physical strength.

"We played a strict 4-4-2 back then and the most demanding positions were the wide two. If Tim was going down the right, I expected Oran to be in the box. If Oran was pressing the full-back on his side, I expected Tim to be giving cover to his full-back on his side.

"That midfield was phenomenal. Michael Gault won tackle after tackle after tackle and Paul McAreavey was an absolute maestro.

“Then the defence we had; an international goalkeeper and the back four as well as the likes of Aidan O’Kane and Steven Douglas challenging them. It was rock solid.”

By the time Boxing Day was over, the Blues were 10 points clear of the Glens.

The Gibson Cup was secured on March 18 with a 1-0 win at Armagh, six games early. Their ultimate points tally of 75 over 30 games equates to a 95 total over a 38 game season – untouched since.

Bailie gets to grips with the Gibson Cup once again.

Three down and an Irish Cup semi-final against Bangor on the horizon, the ultimate goal was in sight.

"In the final third of the season, we became a bit weary with the amount of games and the level of expectation,” says Thompson. “It got tiring but I think the close bond in the changing room got us through. If we hadn't been as tight, we would have slipped up in one of the cups.

"In the first half of the season, we turned up and expected to win comfortably but the higher the stakes, the more the adrenaline and the harder it was to recover from each game.”

The unbeaten domestic season was denied, ironically, the day the Gibson Cup was lifted when Lisburn Distillery claimed a shock 3-1 win at Windsor.

But by then, the focus was on making sure the trophy dream didn’t slip. A routine 3-0 semi-final success over Bangor and just one team stood between Jeffrey’s boys and immortality; Glentoran.

It was the biggest Big Two in, well, one year and 13 days.

“It was the fact it was them,” says Bailie. “Even though we won the other three trophies, it would have been huge not to do it, especially because it was the Glens.

"If they had beaten us, the biggest celebrations of the year probably would have been theirs. We would have ended the season very, very disappointed. That was our chance and we took it.”

Bailie, Ferguson and Thompson celebrate clean sweep success.

In front of 12,500 fans, Linfield recorded their first Irish Cup final victory over the old enemy since 1945. Michael Halliday had threatened to spoil the party with the opener late in the first half but Thompson levelled within seconds, and bagged the winner after the break, both set up by the team’s “creator” Paul McAreavey.

“The perfect end to the perfect season,” smiles Bailie.

Morgan Day exorcised. Immortality secured. Job done.

“I felt like a racehorse whipped to within an inch of its life,” remembers left-back Pat McShane.

Even Thompson, who looked to an outsider like he was coasting to greatness, admits to ‘running on empty’, the cost of greatness unseen to the outside world.

"I remember sitting in the boot room with Gary Eccles, Bryan and a few others. We just looked at the cup and thought that was it. 'We've done it',” says Jeffrey.

Linfield manager David Jeffrey reclines in the old Windsor Park boot room after completing the clean sweep.

"We enjoyed that night but if there was one regret, it's that I didn't enjoy it enough. It was all about moving on to what was next.”

It was a season, an achievement, quite unlike any other since 1962. The detractors pointed to Linfield’s favourable financial position, others argued they were no match for Roy Coyle’s six-title side of the 80s, Ronnie McFall’s Portadown from the 90s or the Glentoran team that boasted future internationals Stuart Elliott and Andy Kirk.

“None of those teams did what David Jeffrey's Linfield did and that was win everything they possibly could in Northern Ireland football,” wrote Steven Beacom.

Thompson celebrates the Irish Cup winner.

“This Linfield side is the finest Irish League outfit in the modern era. They have the medals and trophies to prove it.”

There were 25 players used over the course of the season, nine made it into the Team of the Season with Thompson (Top scorer), Ferguson (Player of the Season) and Jeffrey (Manager of the Season) picking up all the individual accolades.

"Those lads just wouldn't accept second best from themselves,” says Jeffrey. “We created the competition for places but we had a bunch of men who wouldn't accept second. When you got that as a collective....”

…you got true greatness.

No more questions, no more Morgan Days.