How Marty Donnelly kept Larne’s European dreams alive with last gasp winner over Glenavon

Larne 2-1 Glenavon

Marty Donnelly booked Larne’s place in Saturday’s Uefa Conference League play-off final with a 93rd-minute winner to see off a dogged Glenavon.

The Invermen had to come from behind after Danny Purkis’ early goal for a visiting side who made Tiernan Lynch’s men work all the way for their victory.

Indeed, it looked like the game would have to be settled by extra-time if not penalties.

However, Donnelly stepped up to fire home in stoppage time and break Glenavon hearts, after Davy McDaid’s first-half leveller.

It gives Larne home advantage as they welcome Cliftonville for a lucrative spot in next season’s new European competition.

It was harsh on a Glenavon side who earned their shot at the play-offs courtesy of finishing seventh with Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Dungannon.

By contrast, Larne had made a raft of changes in their encounter against Coleraine, knowing fourth place had already been secured.

It was a frantic start, with two early goals in the space of three minutes.

With five minutes gone, Peter Campbell’s corner from the left found its way to the back post where Andy Doyle put it back into the danger area. Larne were unable to clear and the ball was nodded goalwards with Purkis on hand to get the telling touch.

That seemed to spark Larne into life, however, and they were level just three minutes later, again through a corner.

This time Donnelly’s set-piece from the right was headed goalwards by John Herron and cleared as far as Ronan Hale. He returned the ball into the middle of the box and McDaid was alert to stab home.

The same player almost gave Larne the lead with an audacious effort with 13 minutes gone.

Goalkeeper Craig Hyland collected the ball after a Larne attack and rolled it in front of his feet to launch an attack. He failed to notice McDaid lurking behind him in the box, however, and the striker nipped in only for Hyland to recover and smoother the attempt.

The next meaningful opportunity arrived on 34 minutes, McDaid at the heart of the action once more.

A quick break from the home side saw Mark Randall release Hale on the left. He saw McDaid hurtling towards goal and his pass came within a whisker of finding the former Derry City striker.

McDaid then had the ball in the net after running onto a defence-splitting Randall pass, but the flag was already up for offside.

Glenavon had a chance to retake the lead on 50 minutes as Matthew Fitzpatrick let fly from the edge of the box but a full-stretch Conor Mitchell turned it over.

Larne were the side who just about looked the more likely, with Hale firing wide when well placed before Albert Watson headed wide from Donnelly’s corner late on.

However, they sealed the victory three minutes into stoppage time.

A well-worked move down the left saw full-back Dean Jarvis feed the ball inside to Conor McKendry. The sub, in turn, found Donnelly inside the box and the little forward took a turn before producing a neat right-footed finish past Hyland.

Larne: C Mitchell, Watson, Robinson, Herron (Herron 73), Sule (A Mitchell 60), Randall, Hale (McKendry 83), McDaid, Donnelly, Cosgrove, Jarvis

Unused Subs: Scott, Lynch, D’Sena, McMurray, Lusty

Glenavon: Hyland, A Doyle, Purkis (McCloskey 75), Campbell, Hall, Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Douglas, Garrett, Ward (Coates 93), McNulty

Unused subs: Birney, Byrne, O’Mahony, Norton, J Doyle

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)

Man of the match: Marty Donnelly (Larne)

Match rating: 7/10