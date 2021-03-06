How much each football club will receive from Sports Sustainability Fund as Crusaders top the bill
Crusaders will receive the most backing of any individual football club from the Sports Sustainability Fund as a full list of figures has been made available.
In total, 24 different sporting organisations will receive money from the initial breakdown of the Sport NI fund which will help towards covering costs that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Irish FA are the big winners, receiving just over £6.5million of the £10.8m fund allocated this week (60.2%), £4,840,162 of which will go to its 77 clubs and leagues that requested aid.
Amongst those, Crusaders will receive the most at £541,241, with Glentoran receiving £469,498. Larne and Linfield will also get over £400k each, at £453,211 and £426,754 respectively.
There is still £15m of financial support to be handed out by Sport NI, which is still "being assessed" according to the body, with all funds expected to be handed out by March 31.
Sports such as golf and cricket, among others, which will require funding for many different clubs as opposed to just one overarching body are expected to benefit in the second wave of funds handed out.
Here are the figures of how the Irish FA's £6.5M award breaks down between 77 clubs and leagues, which will share £4,840,162 with the IFA itself receiving £1,715,431:
Club/Entity Name: Amount
Abbey Villa FC: £24,353
Annagh United FC: £21,589
Ards FC: £22,419
Ards Rangers FC: £25,740
Ardstraw FC: £11,260
Ballinamallard United Youth Soccer: £7,913
Ballyclare Comrades FC: £40,434
Ballymacash Rangers FC: £26,796
Ballymena United FC: £307,715
Ballynagross FC: £5,954
Ballynahinch Olympic FC: £10,051
Banbridge Town FC: £6,626
Bangor FC: £65,875
Belfast Celtic FC: £32,691
Beragh Swifts FC: £5,955
Bourneview Mill FC: £10,551
Caledon Rovers FC: £2,926
Camlough Rovers FC: £16,395
Carrick Rangers FC: £142,135
Carryduff Colts: £48,216
Castle Juniors: £6,528
Celtic Bhoys FC Downpatrick: £1,892
Cliftonville FC: £184,190
Coleraine FC: £366,655
Cookstown Youth FC: £15,277
County Antrim FA: £12,145
Crewe United: £10,437
Crumlin United Football and Social Club: £46,682
Crusaders FC: £541,241
DAWFL: £4,892
Dergview FC: £22,005
Dollingstown FC: £51,763
Don Boscos FC: £33,397
Donegal Celtic FC: £75,869
Dundela FC: £26,285
Dungannon Swifts FC: £118,218
Dungannon Tigers FC: £5,435
Dungannon Youth FC: £7,183
Dungiven Celtic FC: £15,158
East Belfast FC: £10,093
Enniskillen Rangers FC: £5,698
Glenavon FC: £209,246
Glentoran FC: £469,498
Goodyear Club: £8,112
Greenisland FC: £54,944
Harland & Wolff welders Football & Social Club: £21,043
Institute FC: £22,796
Knockbreda FC: £12,816
Larne FC: £453,211
Larne Tech OB FC: £6,107
Linfield FC: £426,754
Loughgall Youth FC: £8,352
Lurgan Town FC: £5,149
Maiden City Soccer Academy: £60,167
Mid Ulster Football Association: £7,104
Mid Ulster Football League: £17,674
Mountfield United FC: £1,570
Newcastle & District Amateur Football League: £5,523
Newcastle FC: £21,662
Newry City AFC: £56,347
NFC Kesh FC: £10,439
NIFL: £151,245
Northern Amateur Football League: £46,096
Orangefield OB FC: £4,280
Oxford Sunnyside FC: £11,792
Portadown FC: £114,153
Portstewart FC: £6,948
PSNI FC: £2,170
Rathfriland FC: £45,364
Saintfield Utd FC: £12,812
Santos FC: £1,564
Seagoe FC: £8,551
Shamrock FC: £1,558
Sion Swifts Girls & Ladies: £8,860
St Marys FC: £4,871
Wakehurst FC: £9,789
Warrenpoint Town FC: £134,958
SUBTOTAL: £4,840,162
TOTAL: £6,555,593
A full list of the fund recipients across all sports can be found here.