How much each football club will receive from Sports Sustainability Fund as Crusaders top the bill

Crusaders will receive the most backing of any individual football club from the Sports Sustainability Fund as a full list of figures has been made available.

In total, 24 different sporting organisations will receive money from the initial breakdown of the Sport NI fund which will help towards covering costs that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish FA are the big winners, receiving just over £6.5million of the £10.8m fund allocated this week (60.2%), £4,840,162 of which will go to its 77 clubs and leagues that requested aid.

Amongst those, Crusaders will receive the most at £541,241, with Glentoran receiving £469,498. Larne and Linfield will also get over £400k each, at £453,211 and £426,754 respectively.

There is still £15m of financial support to be handed out by Sport NI, which is still "being assessed" according to the body, with all funds expected to be handed out by March 31.

Sports such as golf and cricket, among others, which will require funding for many different clubs as opposed to just one overarching body are expected to benefit in the second wave of funds handed out.

Here are the figures of how the Irish FA's £6.5M award breaks down between 77 clubs and leagues, which will share £4,840,162 with the IFA itself receiving £1,715,431:

Club/Entity Name: Amount

Abbey Villa FC: £24,353

Annagh United FC: £21,589

Ards FC: £22,419

Ards Rangers FC: £25,740

Ardstraw FC: £11,260

Ballinamallard United Youth Soccer: £7,913

Ballyclare Comrades FC: £40,434

Ballymacash Rangers FC: £26,796

Ballymena United FC: £307,715

Ballynagross FC: £5,954

Ballynahinch Olympic FC: £10,051

Banbridge Town FC: £6,626

Bangor FC: £65,875

Belfast Celtic FC: £32,691

Beragh Swifts FC: £5,955

Bourneview Mill FC: £10,551

Caledon Rovers FC: £2,926

Camlough Rovers FC: £16,395

Carrick Rangers FC: £142,135

Carryduff Colts: £48,216

Castle Juniors: £6,528

Celtic Bhoys FC Downpatrick: £1,892

Cliftonville FC: £184,190

Coleraine FC: £366,655

Cookstown Youth FC: £15,277

County Antrim FA: £12,145

Crewe United: £10,437

Crumlin United Football and Social Club: £46,682

Crusaders FC: £541,241

DAWFL: £4,892

Dergview FC: £22,005

Dollingstown FC: £51,763

Don Boscos FC: £33,397

Donegal Celtic FC: £75,869

Dundela FC: £26,285

Dungannon Swifts FC: £118,218

Dungannon Tigers FC: £5,435

Dungannon Youth FC: £7,183

Dungiven Celtic FC: £15,158

East Belfast FC: £10,093

Enniskillen Rangers FC: £5,698

Glenavon FC: £209,246

Glentoran FC: £469,498

Goodyear Club: £8,112

Greenisland FC: £54,944

Harland & Wolff welders Football & Social Club: £21,043

Institute FC: £22,796

Knockbreda FC: £12,816

Larne FC: £453,211

Larne Tech OB FC: £6,107

Linfield FC: £426,754

Loughgall Youth FC: £8,352

Lurgan Town FC: £5,149

Maiden City Soccer Academy: £60,167

Mid Ulster Football Association: £7,104

Mid Ulster Football League: £17,674

Mountfield United FC: £1,570

Newcastle & District Amateur Football League: £5,523

Newcastle FC: £21,662

Newry City AFC: £56,347

NFC Kesh FC: £10,439

NIFL: £151,245

Northern Amateur Football League: £46,096

Orangefield OB FC: £4,280

Oxford Sunnyside FC: £11,792

Portadown FC: £114,153

Portstewart FC: £6,948

PSNI FC: £2,170

Rathfriland FC: £45,364

Saintfield Utd FC: £12,812

Santos FC: £1,564

Seagoe FC: £8,551

Shamrock FC: £1,558

Sion Swifts Girls & Ladies: £8,860

St Marys FC: £4,871

Wakehurst FC: £9,789

Warrenpoint Town FC: £134,958

SUBTOTAL: £4,840,162

TOTAL: £6,555,593

A full list of the fund recipients across all sports can be found here.