How much is Europe worth to Irish League teams? All you need to know as Linfield guaranteed €810,000 from UEFA qualifiers

Linfield, Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne are this summer’s Irish League representatives in Europe and they’re all set to cash in on that vital UEFA prize-money.

But just how much is a run worth to each team?

Here's the breakdown...

How is European prize-money awarded?

Next season, the money is awarded a little bit differently than in the past. It used to be the case that teams were awarded an increasing amount for each round they played in. Next season, each team gets €100k for every qualifying round they compete in, regardless of whether it's in the Champions League, the Europa League or the new Europa Conference League. Each team then receives a bonus payment depending on which stage they drop out of qualifying altogether.

So what does that mean in practice and how much are the teams guaranteed?

Linfield: Minimum €810k (£697k)

As would be expected, there's a huge premium on offer for going into Europe as champions of your domestic league and Linfield will be guaranteed a minimum of €810k in prize money.

In the worst case scenario for the Blues, they're knocked out of the Champions League in qualifying round one (QR1), for which they'd pocket €100k. They would then drop into the Europa Conference League QR2 and get another €100k for playing in that round. Should they lose there, they would receive an exit bonus of €350k.

Then there's the champions premium that UEFA award to every domestic league winner that fails to make it through to the group stage of any of the three European competitions. That comes in at €260k and if you tot it all up, it's a total of €810k for the Blues even if they lose every game.

Linfield: €1.41M (£1.21M) for a Champions League victory

There's a quickfire way for the Blues to rocket their winnings through the million euro mark; winning their Champions League QR1 tie. If they manage that, they're guaranteed a cool €1.41M.

That's because they'd receive €200k for the two rounds of Champions League football they play. And by reaching CL QR2, they get an extra bite at the cherry by dropping into the Europa League QR3. So there's another €100k for playing in that round.

Even if they were to lose that, they'd drop into the Europa Conference League Play-Off round, so that's another €100k.

And the exit bonus for going out at that stage is a cool €750k. Add in that €260k champions bonus, and you get €1.41M.

The trouble is, they won't be seeded for that crucial Champions League QR1, but the good news is they will be seeded for the rounds in which they enter the Europa League or Europa Conference League once they are knocked out of the competition above.

Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne: Minimum €250k (£215k)

The base figure for the other three Irish League qualifiers isn't quite as eye-watering but not to be sniffed at all the same. These three will all enter the Europa Conference League first qualifying round. The good news for Coleraine is that they are set to be seeded thanks to their coefficient, but Glentoran and will not be seeded.

Those teams will receive €100k for playing in ECL QR1 and should they lose that tie, they will receive a €150k exit bonus.

The exit bonus the teams receive will increase by €200k for every round they progress through, with the additional €100k appearance fee meaning the teams can increase their overall prize money by €300k per each round they progress.

So if, for example, Coleraine progress to ECL QR2, they will receive €200k for competing in two rounds and a €350k exit bonus, taking their winnings to €550k.

Make it to ECL QR3 and it’s €300k appearance fees with a €550k exit fee, so a total of €850k.

Group stage prize money

Should any of the teams make it through to the group stages, then the prize money multiplies.

The 32 teams that play in the Europa Conference League group stages will receive an initial payment of €2.94m, split into a down payment of €2.8m and a balance payment of €140,000 with additional bonuses such as a 'coefficient share of a minimum of €44,500 and a share of the TV pot. So the take-home amount would top €3M (£2.58M).

It’s worth noting that Linfield have a fighting chance of reaching the Europa Conference League group stage as they will qualify through the ‘Champions Path’, unable to come up against the likes of Tottenham or Union Berlin. If they progress through one Champions League round, then they would be just one more round victory away from the Conference League group stage.

That’s because, should they lose their Europa League QR3 tie, they would drop into the Europa Conference League play-offs, for which they would be seeded.

Should they win their Europa League QR3 tie, they would progress to the Europa League play-offs, as they did last season. Lose that tie, and they would go straight into the Europa Conference League groups.