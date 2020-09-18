How much prize money have Linfield, Coleraine and Glentoran won from Champions League and Europa League campaigns?

Another fruitful summer of European action is over for the Irish League's sides, who have pocketed over €2 million in prize money.

All three have now been ousted from the Europa League after Linfield and Coleraine fell in the second qualifying round on Thursday evening.

The fact that both ended the evening incredibly disappointed not to progress speaks volumes for the strides local sides have made over the last two summers.

The Bannsiders, had Eoin Bradley's extra-time header been a couple of inches lower, could easily have added Motherwell to NK Maribor's name on a list of giant-killings. Instead, Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson made three penalty saves to spare Well's blushes in the shoot-out.

Meanwhile at Windsor, Linfield went out 1-0 to Maltese champions Floriana, who enjoyed only their third victory in 30 European knockout ties.

Glentoran, of course, had already seen their European dreams ended by Motherwell in the first qualifying round last month.

None of the three, however, went down without first progressing through at least one round.

As a result, the league ends the season with 2.833 UEFA coefficient points, even beating last season's tally of 2.375. While their final position will depend on other results, they are currently up nine places to 40th from the continental governing body's 55 domestic leagues.

After UEFA confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph that prize money for teams competing in the qualifying rounds this season has remained the same as last term, here's a detailed look at what the Irish League teams have won.

The money will be awarded in Euros so sterling figures are estimates dependant upon exchange rate.

Linfield

Results: 2-0 v Tre Fiori / 3-0 v Drita (walkover) / 0-1 v Legia Warsaw / 0-1 v Floriana

The Blues progressed, of course, through the Champions League preliminary round after Bastien Hery and Christy Manzinga scored in a 2-0 win over Tre Fiori before a coronavirus case amongst the opponents led to Linfield being awarded a walkover against FC Drita. Legia Warsaw proved just too much in the Champions League first qualifying round before Floriana won by a similar score in the Europa League second qualifying round.

As a result, Linfield have been awarded €230,000 for playing in the Champions League preliminary round, €280,000 for playing the Champions League first qualifying round and €260,000 for the Europa League second qualifying round.

Add in a €260,000 bonus awarded to all domestic champions who fail to reach the group stage of either UEFA club competition and it's another €1m summer for the Blues.

Total prize money: €1.03m (£945,000)

Coleraine

Results: 1-0 v La Fiorita / 1-1 v NK Maribor (win 5-4 on penalties) / 2-2 v Motherwell (lose 3-0 on penalties)

James McLaughlin proved the hero of the Bannsiders' two European victories this summer, scoring the only goals in their wins over La Fiorita and NK Maribor. A penalty double from Ben Doherty earned a comeback draw with Motherwell and when Eoin Bradley's extra-time effort came off the bar, Trevor Carson thwarted the Bannsiders on spot-kicks.

Coleraine have been awarded €220,000 for competing in the preliminary round, an additional €240,000 for playing in the first qualifying round and €260,000 for the second qualifying round.

Total prize money: €720,000 (£657,000)

Glentoran

Results: 1-0 v HB Torshavn / 1-5 v Motherwell

The Glens beat their Faroese visitors in the preliminary round thanks to Robbie McDaid's goal and, had it not been for Seanan Clucas' red card at 0-0 against Motherwell, would surely have made a better fist of that one too.

They were awarded €220,000 for competing in the preliminary round and an additional €240,000 for playing in the first qualifying round.

Total prize money: €460,000 (£420,000)

Irish League prize money

That takes the total prize money for the summer to €2.21m (£2.027m).

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to hit coffers across the league, money coming into the local game is a welcome boost.

But I'll not restart the debate over sharing prize money...