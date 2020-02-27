How my new Larne family helped me through daughter's health scare, explains Andrew Mitchell

Larne midfielder Andrew Mitchell is craving happier times on and off the pitch after an eventful and emotionally draining few weeks.

The 27-year-old says he's raring to go in tomorrow night's Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup quarter-final tie against Coleraine after being an unused substitute for Linfield in their shock 2-1 loss at Queen's University.

The Inver Park showdown in front of the live BBC cameras is a repeat of the last eight battle a year ago which the Bannsiders won 5-3.

Mitchell, who agreed a three-year deal with Larne after leaving Linfield last month, is now loving life with Tiernan Lynch's men and he has a spring in his step after netting his first goal for the club.

His late penalty was enough for Larne to secure a ninth win in 10 league games with a 1-0 victory over Warrenpoint Town.

These are good times at Larne, who have won six games on the bounce, but the man who began his youth career at Manchester City also has reason to thank the club's staff, players and supporters for their support following the recent health scare surrounding his seven month old daughter, Tess Bella.

Tess, born on June 26, was rushed from her Glengormley home to the Royal Victoria Hospital on February 15 after experiencing a febrile seizure - a convulsion caused by a spike in body temperature, often resulting from an infection.

It was a traumatic time for Andrew and his wife Leanne but the family are now reunited and healthy. Mitchell is keen to thank everyone at Larne for their support and, indeed, the wider football family who kept them in their thoughts.

Football couldn't have been further from Andrew's mind during that horrific episode when Tess stopped breathing but now he's looking to the future and counting his blessings.

"I've had a rough few weeks, I've been sick and the wee one was rushed to the hospital last Saturday night," said Andrew.

Larne midfielder Andrew Mitchell with wife Leanne and daughter Tess Bella.

"I had a really bad bug and just couldn't get out of bed but I got half an hour in the Dungannon game.

"On Friday, I returned to training and scored the penalty against Warrenpoint.

"It's certainly been an up and down few weeks but the baby is all good and that's the important thing. The gaffer had given us time off after the Dungannon game but Tess had the seizure on the Saturday. To be fair, I've only joined Larne and they could not have done any more for me. Tiernan, players and the staff have been brilliant.

"I didn't know everyone at the club but from the dinner lady, Rosie, to the general manager, Niall Curneen, they have been very supportive. The players have been calling and texted me and showed their support, it was really nice. I'm happy to be in Larne and it's great to be part of the squad, particularly at this time when the team is winning and everyone is feeling good. It's been a hard time for me but I want to do well for them."

The former Crusaders player lost his sister Michaela in February last year and he admitted the health scare involving Tess was terrible to watch.

"Tess took a febrile seizure and didn't come out of it," he added.

"She stopped breathing at one point and was rushed into intensive care. It was horrible to watch but thankfully she is okay. They kept her in for a few nights but she has returned home.

"It was a moment of panic but the ambulance took her from our home in Glengormley to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

"The paramedics knew there was the potential of her breathing stopping with the drug but she was still having the seizure and we trusted them to try it. I never want to go through that again."

Knowing his youngest fan is home safe and well, Andrew is now targeting Irish Cup joy at the Bannsiders' expense.

"I was on the bench for Linfield against Queen's but didn't get on in their Irish Cup tie," he added. "I was an unused sub so I'm eligible. The boys are really looking forward to it. The sides have met in the Irish Cup recently and we are buzzing for the big game.

"It's a tight group at Larne and I'm relishing the challenge. The lads gel together well and it's nice to be a part of it all. Hopefully we can give the fans something to shout about in the Irish Cup."

• A minute's silence will be observed at this weekend's Irish Cup and Junior Cup quarter-finals as a mark of respect for IFA Football Operations Manager Craig Stanfield, who sadly passed away on Saturday.