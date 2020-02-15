How Oran Kearney's pearls of wisdom inspired both scorers in Coleraine's League Cup success

Coleraine's Bet McLean League Cup success was punctuated by pearls of Oran Kearney's wisdom that may just have had a telling influence on the outcome of the game.

It's the second major trophy the club has won under the returning manager, back after his short stint in Scotland with St Mirren.

There were over 4,000 supporters travelling from the north coast to watch the Bannsiders add to their 2018 Irish Cup victory with a 2-1 victory over Crusaders.

Striker James McLaughlin was the hero, scoring the winner after 52 minutes as he bundled home on the line after Sean O'Neill could only punch Josh Carson's corner into the air.

That was after midfielder Stephen Lowry had cancelled out Jamie McGonigle's opener with a well-taken penalty.

The boss would go on to inadvertently lift the lid on how both goals could, just maybe, have been helped over the line by his trademark gems of advice.

First up, the leveller. It turns out that Lowry had only been approached about taking any possible penalty shortly before kick-off, when Kearney asked him to step forward.

While he hadn't been entrusted with those duties since he missed one for Linfield in the Irish Cup semi-final in 2017, he wasn't going to shy away.

But he didn't go onto the pitch without a quote from the boss to stick in his head.

"We've missed a few in recent weeks but Stevie stepped up," Kearney explained. "We had a conversation about it before the game and I asked him where we was going to put it. He told me and I said 'Good, don't change your mind.'

"It's a massive moment for us because you feel a big momentum shift. The second half was more like us. We had that doggedness and we were that bit more cute. We were reacting to things in the first half and in the second half, we were anticipating things. When we're like that, we're a different animal."

It was that improved second half display that earned McLaughlin's winner.

The goal was, hard as it is to believe, his first since November.

Once again, it could have been the result, at least in part, of the manager's advice.

"The one thing I kept saying to James over the last few weeks is 'You're not going to never score another goal in your life. It's going to happen and it'll come soon'," he explained. "Credit to him for having that mentality and for getting the winner.

"The drought is very unlike James because still in training, he's the most natural finisher you could set eyes on. There have been two or three opportunities in the last few weeks, particular against Glentoran when Marcus Kane made a great tackle to prevent a tap in that would have got him going.

"He's hooked and sliced at a few other chances then all of a sudden there's a cup final coming up and you just get a feeling that, with him having missed out and everything, it's written in the stars for him.

"James would be the first to say this wasn't his best performance. His overall play was just OK but James is a goal-scorer.

"No matter what else happens, he'll be remembered for years for scoring the winner tonight."

It was a moment that will have gone a little way to making up for the cruciate injury that had kept him out for the entirety of the 17/18 campaign in which the club had come within a whisker of league success and landed the Irish Cup.

After that, it's easy to see why there was joy all round for the 29-year-old.

"I spoke to him before the game and said if there was ever a time to score, tonight's the night," said Curtis Allen, who made his first appearance since his deadline day move off the bench.

"He was still getting into the positions, he just wasn't scoring. I spoke to him about that and said I would be more worried if he wasn't doing that. If I can do anything to help him off and on the pitch, I'll do it. I'm here to help the whole team."

Lowry, too, couldn't hide his smile for his team-mate.

"I'm delighted for James," he said. "He couldn't hit a barn door for the last month and that's the kind of goal he needed; scrappy from two yards out. Oran had a feeling he would score tonight."

While being psychic may be a stretch to his powers, it's not quite so fanciful to suggest the boss had a telling impact on both of his goal-scorers.