Howard Beverland: I'm back at Coleraine for more success not just to see out my career

Howard Beverland insists his return to Coleraine wasn't a 'sentimental decision' as he aims to add more silverware to his collection.

The defender agreed a three-year-deal at The Showgrounds after ending a trophy-laden spell at Crusaders, where he lifted an Irish League title, the Irish Cup and County Antrim Shield.

The Ballymoney native - who made 319 appearances during his first spell at Coleraine - admits he has been impressed with how far the Bannsiders have progressed since his departure in 2016.

"It's been a busy few weeks so it's good to get things agreed on," he said.

"I've known Oran for a long time, including our time here in the past, so negotiations were straightforward.

"I've a good relationship with him as well as many others at the club, so it's been good to get things agreed.

"Yes, there's a sentimental thing of coming back, but this isn't a seeing out my career job, it's about coming into a club which has climbed through the ranks incredibly over the last few years.

"A lot of good foundations have been built here, I'm coming in to be part of a club that's really going places.

"It's a big part of my career to come back and come into a squad that's competing on all levels with fierce competition for places.

"I'm under no illusions, I've come back with a hunger to be part of that, and be part of this club moving forward."

Beverland revealed that it was his decision to leave Seaview despite having a year left to run on his contract.

"Over the years there's always been part of me that would have wanted to come back here and that's how it has worked out," he added. "Moving on from Crusaders is something I initiated myself. I had a year left on my contract, it was a mutual agreement, but I had an issue that I asked to leave, the club would have been keen enough to keep me but I felt it was time for a change and a new challenge.

"I think you always have to keep it fresh, you're responsible for your own career.

"It's ultimately down to the choices you make and, when I look back further on down the line, I will certainly feel this was a good one."

With Coleraine finishing runners-up in the Premiership twice in the last three years, as well as lifting the Irish Cup and League Cup, the 30-year-old hopes to bring the Gibson Cup to the Ballycastle Road for only the second time in history.

"I've been privileged to win titles, win cups and play in Europe, so I'd like to feel I can bring that to the table," Beverland concluded.

"There are a few guys here who have chalked up 200-250 appearances, there's a great blend and mix, which is the right recipe, you have the hunger and desire of the young players pushing the older players on, and you have the experience of the older players being leaders and role models.

"It's a great balance. There's a lot I intend to bring to the table, I've always had a hunger and desire to pull on the shirt and play for Coleraine, that hasn't changed.

"Hopefully if that is the missing piece in the jigsaw, going for the league title, it's just real consistency over the season and dealing with the pressure of top six games, pushing on and backing yourself.”