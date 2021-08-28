Hrvoje Plum hailed as 'sensational' in Glentoran's opening day win as Cliftonville hero Jamie Harney teases Joe Gormley over early brace

Glentoran coach Rodney McAree has hailed the ‘sensational’ Hrvoje Plum after his bright start to the season during an opening day win at Dungannon Swifts.

Robbie McDaid opened the scores early before a Cathal McGinty leveller for the hosts but Conor McMenamin and Rory Donnelly got the telling goals in the second half before Ben Gallagher restored the Glens’ nerves going into injury-time.

Croatian Plum made only 16 Premiership starts last season due to injury and his availability - not to mention his set-piece deliveries - will always be a boost to the title-chasing Glens. After the game, coach McAree hailed the midfield maestro.

“I thought Hrvoje in the second-half was sensational,” he said. “I thought he was brilliant. He grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and took it to Dungannon playing in a more advanced role, which suited him better.

“His delivery for Rory’s goal was sensational. It was a great out-swinging delivery but we all know he has that in his locker. It’s just great to see him playing again because he’s been out for so long.

“We put ourselves under a bit of pressure at the end by switching off from a throw-in but it was a game we felt we should have had wrapped up earlier. We had plenty of chances in the second half.

“Conor McMenamin had a great opportunity to lob the keeper and hasn’t put enough of it. On another day, we would score two or three. The positives were we created plenty of opportunities but on the negative side, we’re conceded with the two goals we conceded because we didn’t react well enough to set-pieces.”

McAree, of course, was back at the club he managed to League Cup success and is tipping Dean Shiels to be a success as Swifts boss.

“Dungannon were very good,” he said. “They’re going to be a difficult team to play against. Dean has them playing in a particular way and it’s hard work. If you do go and press them and somebody slips up, they do get out. It’s a good three points for us. A lot of teams will come here and struggle to get the three.”

Elsewhere on Saturday afternoon, there was a 2-0 win for Linfield over Crusaders, while Warrenpoint Town edged Ballymena United 2-1 and Cliftonville came back to beat Carrick Rangers by the same score-line.

That was thanks to centre-half Jamie Harney, who scored twice to take his all-time Premiership scoring tally to six.

“I’m not too sure myself,” he said, when asked where the sudden brace arrived from, two years on from a treble against Warrenpoint in the Irish Cup. “I’ve been under pressure for a long time to score more. I set the bar too high with that hat-trick.

“Sometimes you just have to win ugly and I’m just happy we did that.”

In reality, the goals arrived from clever work from set-pieces as Harney’s dash to the back post paid off on the end of telling deliveries from Levi Ives and Jamie McDonagh.

“The lads joke about the size of my head and the goal ratio not matching up,” he smiled. “That will take a bit of pressure off.

“I have been talking to Paddy (McLaughlin – manager) about scoring more goals and we have a target of what I should be aiming for. We can’t always rely on our forward players, they have to come from all over the pitch.

“We worked on it on Thursday night. With Jamie and Levi’s deliveries, sometimes it’s harder to miss.

“We’re happy to get the three points but we’re going to have to improve to get three points on Tuesday night against Coleraine.”

There as a substitute appearance for talisman Joe Gormley, who came off the bench midway through the second half after summer rumours of a transfer away and injury issues last term.

“I’ve already told him I’m the leading goal-scorer and he has to catch me so I don’t think he took that too well,” said Harney.

“Everybody knows what Joe is about. There’s no doubt how highly regarded he is so to get him back on the pitch is a real boost for us. When you’ve somebody like that coming off the bench, you know you’re doing something right.

“The way he integrates the team and his quality on the pitch, you’d go a long way to find somebody who has a bad word to say about him.”

The win arrived on a new synthetic surface at Solitude, one which has pleased the players.

“We’re less sore coming off it than the old one,” said Harney. “It’s a lot quicker – it’s very like Inver Park. The pitch has helped us to show our best performances on the ball in pre-season, which we didn’t do today. Hopefully we grow confidence in what we can do because the pitch is perfect for us.”

Harney left the pitch during the second half along with a physio but he was keen to assure fans he has no issues ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Coleraine.

“I will be ok. I had a few wee niggles in pre-season and a bit of fatigue set in. Paddy was looking after me more than anything,” he said.