Huddersfield confirm signings of Northern Ireland U16 duo from Irish League clubs

Conor Falls and Brodie Spencer have signed for Huddersfield.

Huddersfield have rubber-stamped the signings of two Northern Ireland Under 16 internationals amid their Academy intake for the new season.

The Championship side have completed deals to bring in Brodie Spencer from Cliftonville and Conor Falls from Glentoran.

Midfielder Spencer and winger Falls have both played key roles for Gerard Lyttle's Northern Ireland U16 side.

Falls' move continues a fruitful summer for the Glentoran Academy in terms of sending players into the professional game. Charlie Lindsay has joined Rangers on a three-year deal while Caolan McBride is expected to join Aston Villa, Matthew Carson is set for a move to another Premier League club and Jamie McDonnell has signed for Nottingham Forest, also on a three-year contract.

Spencer captained the County Antrim junior side at last year's SuperCupNI, helping his team to Globe victory.

"Cliftonville Football Club offers best wishes to Brodie Spencer, who has today completed a move to Huddersfield Town," Cliftonville said on the club website.

"A product of the Academy at Solitude, the 16-year-old midfielder made a big impression for both the Olympic and Strollers sides last season and has also represented Northern Ireland at Under 16 level."

The duo join a raft of young Northern Irish talent to move across the Irish Sea this summer.

First came Linfield duo Taylor and Charlie Allen's respective switches to Forest and Leeds.

Then Dungannon Swifts star Michael Forbes' move to West Ham was confirmed, shortly before news broke of his former clubmate Conor Bradley's impending three-year professional contract at Liverpool.

Add in the Spencer and Falls' moves as well as the two likely switches from Glentoran and it's been a busy summer for local scouts.