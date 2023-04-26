Hunger to play hasn’t left, admits Michael Halliday as he ponders future

Irish League legend Michael Halliday says he won’t rush into any decisions regarding his playing future.

The popular striker, who turns 44 next month, has helped Bangor return to the Championship after a seven-year absence.

The Seasiders secured the Premier Intermediate League title, presenting Halliday with the opportunity to bow out on a high but the experienced frontman’s passion for the game still runs deep.

In a memorable spell with Glentoran, he won three Irish League titles and two Irish Cups while making 468 appearances, scoring 141 goals.

He also established a reputation of being a big game player with Irish Cup Final-winning goals against Linfield and Coleraine.

Halliday won 15 winners’ medals, with the goal that sunk the Blues in the 2001 Cup Final a major highlight. He also celebrated a festive winner against Linfield in 2007 — the only Christmas success he tasted against the Blues.

Halliday, who also played for Crusaders, Lisburn Distillery, Knockbreda and Dundela, was part of the last Glentoran squad to win the title back in 2009.

After a season which included his third Steel and Sons Cup success, he will discuss his future with the club and his family.

“I always felt it was nice to go out after winning something but that hunger to play hasn’t left me yet,” he said.

“I will see how I feel and see what the year brings. I will definitely have to think about it over the summer, see how the club and my family, who have been very supportive, feel about it.

“Does the club want me back? Then you have to think about the commitment to training and playing. Every year has been a bonus for me and we will see what happens at the end of the season.

“It’s an exciting time for Bangor. Promotion was the club’s goal and it’s great for everyone who is pulling in the right direction.

“There’s a good feeling about the place, we have been hard to beat and we won the league comfortably. The hope is the club can hold onto players and improve.

“We will need the guys who got us there and we shown against the top flight sides we can be competitive.

“It will be a tougher challenge but the club wants to compete in the top half of the Championship and not simply focus on survival.

“In the Championship the boys will need to be on it every week. There are young players there who have played there before and the club has been professional in the way its run.”

Bangor were held 2-2 at home to Limavady United last night.