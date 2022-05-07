‘I absolutely love this club’: Josh Robinson leads Crusaders praise after unbelievable Irish Cup success

Crusaders players celebrate with the Irish Cup trophy after their 2-1 win over Ballymena United in the final (Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

When centre-back Josh Robinson returned to Crusaders in August of last year, he declared he wanted to win trophies with the Shore Road side.

On Saturday afternoon, he played a vital role in helping them do so as his dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser paved the way for an equally dramatic 123rd-minute extra-time winner from Johnny McMurray as Crusaders lifted the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup at Windsor Park.

The 2-1 scoreline against Ballymena United only tells a tiny fraction of a thrilling decider that saw the Sky Blues take the lead when Robbie Weir deflected Andy McGrory’s corner into his own net in just the ninth minute, and it looked like they would hold out for the win.

But Robinson had other ideas, tapping in Jonny Tuffey’s – yes, the goalkeeper – header from a corner deep into second-half stoppage time, and then McMurray curled in a volley from the edge of the box even deeper into second-half extra-time stoppage time for the winner.

A game that will live long in the memories of Crusaders fans, neutrals and – unfortunately – Ballymena United fans alike, and one that left Robinson grinning from ear to ear at the full-time whistle.

"(It means) everything. Absolutely delighted,” he told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Last year I lost with Larne, it wasn't nice watching Linfield lift it. This year I was on the bench and I was devastated, but to come back and get the team back in it means everything.

"It's my daughter's first match, so what a game to come to! Unbelievable.

"I absolutely love this club. I left and came back and when I came back I said I wanted to win trophies and thankfully we won the biggest Cup we can win in our league."

For game-winning goal scorer McMurray, there was a tinge of sadness to how the game unfolded given his affiliation with Ballymena having played at the Showgrounds for three years before moving to Larne and then Crusaders.

Had it been against any other club, his celebrations likely would have been even wilder than they already were. As it was, he toned it down out of respect to his former employers.

"I don't know how to sum it up, it's a bit crazy. One minute you're 1-0 down and next minute you're 2-1 up in extra-time,” he grinned.

"I'm just thankful to be on the winning end this time – last season we didn't quite get it done. Commiserations to Ballymena, they're a great club and I loved my time there, so it's a bit bittersweet at the minute because I want to see them do well as well.

"But so happy. My brother's back from Australia with his wee one, so it's a great parting gift."

As for his goal, it wouldn’t have happened if he didn’t back himself and listened to some of his team-mates instead.

"Just instinct, to be honest. I tried to hit one from 30 yards in the first half and scuffed it, so everyone was saying don't hit it first time, but stuff like that you see and you just react to it,” he added.

"Joyful for me and I'm ecstatic. It's nice to score here, nice to get the winner in a Cup final and it's something I'll never forget."

Having lifted the trophy and celebrated with his players and staff after the final whistle, manager Stephen Baxter even allowed himself to think of holidays – both immediate and working holidays when they play in the qualifying stage of the Europa Conference League.

His side were not at their best, particularly for most of the 90 minutes as they struggled to break down a resolute Ballymena side, but when you’re celebrating with a trophy that hardly enters the thinking.

"Today's performance might not be one we'll want to watch back too hard, but it's all about the result, the victory and the fans. Big performance, got into Europe – now I can go home and have a break!" he laughed.

"We'll chill out from this, take our time and have a few weeks off. I'll get some sun on my back before I come back and pick the right strategy for the football club moving forward and get ready to do it all again next season.

"You never get tired of this. This is a fantastic day out for your players, for your supporters. All the things we've done over the past five years, it doesn't get better than this.

"Irish Cup day is a special day, and when you win them they're great, when you lose they're not so great and I was on the end of some hammerings from David Jeffrey when he was at Linfield. He'll probably forgive me for taking this one."

On the other side, there was nothing but dejection and devastation on the Ballymena United side as they had to deal with the crushing blow of not only failing to win the game in the dying seconds of regulation, but then losing it beyond the final seconds of extra-time.

It seemed as if they had done enough, albeit by the skin of their teeth, to lift the trophy for the first time since 1989. But, as manager Jeffrey grimly reflected, sport isn’t always that kind.

"Football can be very cruel. Today we saw football at its most cruel,” he said sombrely.

"I thought we were excellent for long periods, I thought we were the better side for long periods. We were a minute away from winning it in ordinary time. Then we go to extra-time and we're even less than a minute away from taking them to penalties.

"Our board, our committee, our supporters turned out in incredible numbers and gave us so much support, it was phenomenal.

"The players ran themselves into the ground, they gave absolutely everything. Football can be a cruel game, today you saw it at its absolute worst."