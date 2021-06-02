'I accept his apology': Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter reacts to penalty controversy as Cliftonville go through in European play-offs

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he has accepted the apologies from the officials after his side lost out in the European play-off semi-finals in more penalty controversy.

Just two weeks after his club had lodged an appeal, which would be rejected, over their Irish Cup defeat to Larne in a shoot-out, there was more drama at Solitude on Tuesday evening.

Cliftonville were put through to Saturday's final at Larne's Inver Park when Michael Ruddy's spot-kick was adjudged not to have crossed the line.

Video replays would soon show that the ball had indeed crossed into the goal, meaning that the penalties should have progressed into sudden death.

However, boss Stephen Baxter said the apology of the officials was 'sufficient'.

"It's a very hard one to take," he told the BBC.

"The only thing I will say, is that both the referee and linesman have apologised profusely to me.

"The linesman was trying to guard the line, if you like, looking along that line. The lino will be looking straight down the line, so he is not in a good way in there.

"And I accept his apology around that. The ball is hit so quick, it bounces off it (the crossbar), you know, he should see it.

"But his honesty and his apology are sufficient for me."

The winner of Saturday's play-off final will go into the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs, pocketing a minimum of €250k (£215k) prize money.