I accept the blame for Linfield's League Cup defeat: David Healy

Blues boss holds up hands but has no worries about lack of goals

David Healy has taken the blame for Linfield’s first defeat of the season, against Ballymena United on Tuesday night, which saw the Sky Blues go through to the semi-finals of the BetMcLean League Cup.

The Blues boss made four changes to the team which made it 11 games unbeaten at Portadown in the Premiership but on the night the Ballymena team, which had only the one enforced change following their victory at Glenavon last Saturday, claimed a deserved win.

Matthew Clarke, Matt Green and Sam Roscoe-Byrne were all relegated to the substitutes’ bench while Trai Hume was on international duty with the Northern Ireland Under-21s.

“I made a few changes to freshen things up, not too many, and we should have had more than enough quality in the round,” said Healy.

“But I’ll take that, I pick the team, I pick the tactics and as a manager I always reflect before pointing the blame on anyone and if there is anyone to blame for (the defeat) it is probably mine as head manager of the football club.

“In hindsight you’d like to come down here, play poorly and win, that’s what cup competitions are all about, but we didn’t do enough.

“We had chances towards the end but we weren’t clinical enough and it was the same on Saturday, when we had a couple in the frame of the goal and six-yard box and couldn’t find a way to put it in the net.”

After scoring freely for the first two months of the season — they hit 13 in their first five away games — Linfield needed an 88th-minute goal to draw 1-1 at Larne and drew a blank at Shamrock Park on Saturday.

But despite Billy Chadwick, who scored a hat-trick in the previous round of the League Cup against PSNI, putting the Blues in front after just seven minutes at the Showgrounds on Tuesday, they failed to build on that advantage.

Dougie Wilson headed Ballymena level before half-time from a poorly defended corner and a horrible mix-up between Jordan Archer and Michael Newberry allowed Kenny Kane to set up Jude Winchester for the lead goal just nine minutes into the second half. A breakaway third goal with the last kick of the match from United skipper Leroy Millar put a gloss on the scoreline.

While the goals have dried up, Healy does not feel it is too much of a concern.

“It would be more of a concern, like it was on Saturday, if we were not creating the chances we missed. You always want to create four or five better chances. We huffed and puffed and had a couple cleared off the line but again we didn’t do enough of that,” he said.

Portadown, in the first league game between the teams, were the only side to have scored twice against Linfield this season and Healy admitted he was disappointed by the goals conceded against Ballymena, especially the first two.

“The first goal we were undone by a set-piece which we had talked about, then we got done with a goal on the break from our corner for the second, that was a poor goal, and the third goal means nothing apart from adding to the scoreline, we were trying to push (for the equaliser).

“But it was a disappointing performance and disappointing to go out of the Cup. The second goal was the big killer,” added Healy, whose job now is to pick up his side for the visit to Crusaders on Saturday as they try to stay in touch with early pacesetters Cliftonville, the gap already six points, albeit the Blues have played a game fewer.

Remarkably, it was in March 2019 that Linfield last lost two successive domestic matches, the second of which was a 4-3 defeat in the County Antrim Shield final at Seaview. And Healy accepts they will have to be on their A-game to maintain their unbeaten league record.

“It’s one of the toughest grounds to go to, particularly coming off the back of a defeat. We know Crusaders’ strengths, we know what way they are going to play against us, we will need to be bigger and stronger than we were and will have to play better,” he said.

“We will need to create chances and hopefully not concede soft goals which we did here.”