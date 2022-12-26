I always believed Bangor would lift Steel & Sons Cup, reveals boss Lee Feeney after hard-fought win over Dunmurry Rec

Steel & Sons Cup Final

Bangor manager Lee Feeney is all smiles after watching his men clinch the Steel & Sons Cup

Bangor manager Lee Feeney insists that he never lost faith in his men, even when it looked like the Seasiders could be on the wrong end of one of the biggest shocks in Steel & Sons Cup history.

In the 48th minute on Christmas Eve, Dunmurry Rec striker Andrew Carberry latched onto a weak back pass from Ryan Arthur to give the Amateur League 1A side the lead in front of a bumper crowd of 2,714 spectators at Seaview.

While other teams may have panicked, the Seasiders kept their cool to win the Cup.

Substitute Ben Arthurs equalised in the 62nd minute before Adam Neale won the game with a back-post header 20 minutes from time.

Bangor’s goalscorers Ben Arthurs and Adam Neale celebrate with the Steel & Sons Cup

Feeney — who was embraced by his cousin, ex-Linfield boss Warren, immediately after lifting the Toals-sponsored trophy — commented afterwards: “It’s just pure relief.

“We dominated that whole game. It was all played in their half. We played really well, we just couldn’t find a way through and then next thing you know, you’re 1-0 down.

“But we kept plugging away and once we got the equaliser I knew we would win.

“Even at 1-0 down, I felt we would win as we had big Ben Arthurs and Jordan Hughes to come off the bench.

“There was no panic on our bench because we knew Ben could make a difference, and so he did.

“He’s a credit to himself because that’s his first game back after weeks out injured.”

Feeney was also keen to praise Bangor’s plucky opponents.

“Fair play to Dunmurry Rec and Dan Thornton. It’s easy to see why they made it to the Final. They made it so difficult for us and worked so hard for each other. We deserved to win but it was a tough game,” added Feeney.

While Bangor will take great pride in lifting the Steel & Sons Cup, the prize they really covet is the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League trophy and a place in the Championship.

Bangor's man of the match David Hume with Steel & Sons Committee President Michael Preston

Last year, the Seasiders lost a promotion Play-Off to Knockbreda. Feeney is determined to ensure they go one better this term.

“Last season was tough. We suffered some real heartache, losing in the Steel Cup Semi-Final and then losing in the Play-Off,” he said.

“My hope is that now we have tasted success it will drive us on to win more, because there are winners in this dressing room. We want to become serial winners.

“We want to go on and win the League and get the club up into the Championship.”

Striker Arthurs agreed and said: “I’m delighted we have won this Cup but we don’t want to be in it next year. We want to kick on and win the League, because you can see from our support that’s the level we should be at.

“For me personally, it was great to score. I’ve been out for weeks with an injury and I wasn’t sure I’d be back in time to play. The roar of the crowd when the ball hit the net was incredible.”

Following Carberry’s 48th-minute goal, Bangor pushed on in search of a leveller. The Seasiders finally broke through the 1A side’s deep-lying defence when captain Lewis Harrison’s pass was deflected into the path of substitute Arthurs. The tall striker controlled the loose ball before poking it past Rec goalkeeper Matthew McClurg.

Feeney’s team completed the comeback in the 70th minute when a Seanan Foster cross from the right flank found Neale at the back post.

Bangor’s goal scorers Ben Arthurs and Adam Neale

The former Rathfriland Rangers forward nodded home from six yards to give Bangor the lead for the first time.

Brave Dunmurry Rec never really looked like finding a way back into the game. They finished the game with 10 men following a red card in stoppage time for Rory Courtney.

While it was Feeney’s day, the former Ards and Linfield man also took time out to pay tribute to Frankie Wilson.

The much-loved coach, who died in October aged 52, guided Bangor to Steel & Sons Cup glory in 2011 with a 2-1 win over Larne. Just like this year, that Final was also played on Christmas Eve.

Feeney reflected: “My name is on the list with Frankie Wilson as a manager who has won the Steel & Sons Cup for Bangor and that is something that I am very proud of. It’s an honour to be on a list with Frankie as he was a good man.

“Our coach Dean Gordon wore a top dedicated to Frankie, so he was in our thoughts. I’m glad we were able to win again.”

Bangor: Taylor, Foster, Hume, Boyle, Arthur, R Neale, O’Kane (Devine 80), Harrison, Glover (Hughes 46), Halliday (Arthurs 59), A Neale

Subs not used: Beattie, McArthur

Dunmurry Rec: McClurg, Courtney, Larkin, Thornton, McNeice, Wilson, Mulholland (Harvey 80), Carberry (Cunningham 54), Brown, Bailie, Davis (Lambe 72).

Subs not used: Murray, Johnston

Ref: Richard White

Man of the match: David Hume (Bangor)

Match rating: 7/10