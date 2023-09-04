I back my ‘superstars’ to bounce back against Glentoran, says Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he won’t be too hard on his troops after they dropped Premiership points at home to Loughgall on Saturday.

Leading 1-0 and with a man advantage after Aaron Duke’s dismissal for dissent, the north Belfast side should have recorded another Seaview victory but Benjamin Magee slotted in an equaliser five minutes from the end.

It came at the end of a tough week for the Crues after their 2-2 draw at Glentoran last Tuesday.

The two Belfast sides are reunited at Seaview on Tuesday in the County Antrim Shield.

Jordan Forsythe, who was suspended for the Loughgall test, is available again and it’s expected to be another tasty battle on the Shore Road.

Crusaders were a bit lethargic on Saturday but they have been full throttle since the summer and their brave European adventures.

Two draws have followed four consecutive wins and there will be an opportunity to recharge batteries after the Glens clash.

Warren Feeney’s side edged out Cliftonville 1-0 on Saturday and will arrive in north Belfast looking to pour more frustration on the Crues.

“There’s a collective responsibility on all of us that we didn’t do our jobs well on Saturday but I can’t be hard on this team — they have been like superstars the last eight weeks,” reflected Baxter.

“They have given us everything and more. There’s been a few injuries which I always knew was coming and I just felt the energy levels weren’t there around the whole team — that can happen coming off a midweek tussle in a big game at The Oval against a top side.

“That’s football, we love them to bits, they will go at it again in the County Antrim Shield and then have a deserved break.

“I’ll be frustrated about three points getting away from us, which I always am after a game. The boys just haven’t reached the levels I know they can.

“We did have chances which should have been taken but Paul (Heatley) has been amazing for us and he did score a good goal.

“We had enough experienced players in there to close out the game and deal with them. We didn’t get tight to people in midfield and allowed balls to be knocked forward, that shouldn’t happen.”

Baxter is awaiting further news on Jimmy Callacher’s injury, but he remains concerned.

The former Glentoran and Linfield defender was stretchered off during last month’s win at Newry City.

The 32-year-old centre-back fears he faces a long spell on the sidelines, which would be a hammer blow to both him and the club.

“He’s had a scan and we await the outcome of all of that but I don’t think we are waiting on good news,” admitted Baxter.