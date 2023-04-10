I believe in my new-look Portadown side, says boss Niall Currie

Danske Bank Premiership

Niall Currie believes he has assembled a squad at Shamrock Park that ‘can climb mountains’ ahead of four crucial matches that could dictate the very future of the club.

Portadown still have an Everest size task in front of them as they battle to make up a five-point gap on Dungannon Swifts at the foot of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Currie signed a full team during the January transfer window after returning to the club in November and that not only added numbers to his squad, the attitudes and vibe in the dressing room have combined to give him hope that the Ports can pull off a great escape.

Ahead of another crucial game at home to Newry City tomorrow night, Currie said: “The first two months after I came back were really, really difficult for me because I pride myself on being able to get the very best out of players, but I could see from early on that there was no getting the best out of some players.

“We have brought some really decent players in. We have now turned into a very decent bottom six team and I think that was probably the whole focus. It’s the best we could have hoped for.

“I just wish that we’d had this squad ready to go in January because this squad is decent now and we’ve got a team that cares and a team that cares can climb mountains.

“I believe in these guys, you can see that they care and the main thing for me is that we’ve got a bit of talent as well — we’ve got some good players and we can hurt teams now. We look like we are going to score goals, which didn’t look likely for the first couple of months.”

Cliftonville, meanwhile, have announced that Odhrán Casey has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2024/25 season.