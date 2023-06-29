I can help Dungannon Swifts as a player and coach, insists Ryan Harpur

Ryan Harpur and Terry Fitzpatrick lifted the League Cup with Dungannon Swifts back in 2018

As Dungannon Swifts place their striker Michael O’Connor on the transfer list, a familiar face is back at Stangmore Park.

Ryan Harpur has departed Annagh United to return to the Tyrone team as both a player and coach.

A reunion with Rodney McAree was not a difficult decision and it’s a move which allows the midfielder to pursue his passion for coaching.

The former Ballymena United man spent six enjoyable seasons with the Swifts and captained the side in their historic League Cup Final win over the Sky Blues at Windsor Park in 2018.

“I was always close with Rod and this move has come at the right time,” explained the 34-year-old.

“I was nursing a calf injury for most of last season and was considering another year with Annagh, but nothing was agreed, and when Rod got the job at Dungannon he asked me to come on board as a coach and someone who could also play if needed.

“I will be able to play and train with the team but I will be mostly coaching. If I’m fit and called upon, I may get a game.

“I love being back at Dungannon. I’m buzzing, and it’s the right time for me because I am interested in coaching and couldn’t walk away from football.

“I have started my B Licence and will move on to my A Licence.”

Terry Fitzpatrick, who lifted the League Cup alongside Harpur, is McAree’s first-team coach.

Former Everton youngster Harpur, who also had spells at Glenavon and Portadown, is hungry to help the club rebuild after their flirtation with the drop.

The Swifts were dragged into a Relegation Play-Off but they foiled Annagh’s dreams of a first-ever taste of the top-flight.

“When I was there in my last spell, we finished seventh and we lost in the European Play-Offs twice,” said Harpur.

“One year, we were pushing for sixth and won the League Cup. The aim is to stabilise the club and avert the threat of relegation.

“Rodney being back is a bit of a surprise, but not for him as he’s a Dungannon man.”

On O’Connor’s future, the Swifts stated: “Dungannon Swifts announce that Michael O’Connor has been placed on the transfer list and we are open to enquiries from any interested clubs.”

Meanwhile, Warrenpoint Town have confirmed that Jim O’Hanlon will still be with the club next season.