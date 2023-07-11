I couldn't pass up the opportunity to join Larne, says keeper Aidan Dowling

The 20-year-old, who was at Ewood Park from 2019, having progressed from the club’s academy through to the Under-21s, is primed to challenge Rohan Ferguson for the No.1 jersey.

Dowling arrives just at the right time, ahead of Inver Park team’s Champions League debut against HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena tomorrow.

“It was a no-brainer for me to join Larne, it was an opportunity that I thought I had to take,” said the Manchester-born Dowling. “I spoke to the gaffer (Tiernan Lynch) and he told me the way the club was going.

“I’ve been in for a week or two and I’ve been involved in a few friendlies. It’s a good group of lads, good quality players, I’m really happy to be here.

“There is a lot going on at this club, that was the main incentive why I came here. I’m really excited... before I arrived, I knew that the club would be playing in Europe.

“It’s a big moment for the club and for me personally. It’s a big opportunity, but we must try to push on and get a positive result to try and stay in the competition as long as possible.”

Dowling insists the competition for the goalkeeping shirt will benefit both him and Ferguson.

“I can’t emphasise enough what a good guy he (Ferguson) is,” he added. “We’ve a great group, including the goalkeeper coach Al (Alan Blayney).

“It’s important for me to push Rohan as well as he pushes me. It’s such a competitive group, but that’s what is required at this level. I want to do my bit, work hard for the club and the gaffer. I really enjoy training, everything is good quality and good standard. I can’t wait to push on and do my bit for the team.

“It’s a big chance for me to make a breakthrough in senior football after all I’ve learnt at Blackburn. I have been at Blackburn all my career, although I’ve been out on loan on a few occasions at non-League clubs.

“I suppose I could be classed as a traditional goalkeeper, big and strong. I like to dominate in the box, use my presence, more than anything else.

“I’ve come here to be in and round the first team, something I lacked at Blackburn, I’m just relishing the moment. The club are League champions, so we must make sure we have another good year.”