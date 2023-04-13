I doubted whether I was the right man for the job, admits Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

Lee Bonis opened the scoring for Larne as they secured a precious victory at Cliftonville on Tuesday night — © Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch applauds the fans at Solitude after the Invermen all but sealed the Gibson Cup with victory over Cliftonville on Tuesday night — © INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Tiernan Lynch has revealed that a season poised to end in historic title celebrations for Larne began with him being racked by self-doubt.

The Invermen are on the brink of a first-ever Irish League triumph and can clinch the Gibson Cup with a draw against Crusaders at Seaview on Friday night.

Linfield have a slightly superior goal difference but with Lynch’s men nine points ahead with three games remaining, the job is virtually done.

Lynch has maintained a one-game-at-a-time mantra all season long, and it is hardly surprising that he isn’t deviating from that tactic at this late stage.

“We don’t let our guard down,” he stated after seeing his side edge closer to glory by defeating Cliftonville 2-0 at Solitude on Tuesday night.

“It was three massive points but we have to dust ourselves down again.

“We can only do what we can do, so we can’t be counting on anybody or thinking about anything else – we’ve just got to think about what we can do to recover properly and get ourselves ready to face Crusaders on Friday night.”

While he won’t yet allow himself to visualise his team being etched into immortality, Lynch did admit he contemplated whether he was the right man to steer the ship after running aground in choppy waters last summer.

Larne qualified for the Europa Conference League by virtue of a sensational comeback in last year’s Play-Off Final against Glentoran, but bowed out of the competition at the first time of asking when Gibraltarian minnows St Joseph’s stunned Inver Park with an unlikely victory on what proved a sleepless night for the home chief.

“When you’re standing at The Oval last year, 2-0 down at half-time, you’re thinking ‘what happens now – it’s going to be a long summer’, and probably my lowest point as manager of Larne Football Club was losing to St Joseph’s,” Lynch admitted.

“That was definitely a time of reflection, of ‘am I cut out for this, is this for me’?

“Obviously we had to very quickly pick ourselves up and go into a league campaign and we are where we are at the moment.”

Though Larne owner Kenny Bruce has been unrelenting in his support for the manager, Lynch insists that such backing – while appreciated – would never stop him from stepping down if he felt it was right for the club.

“I don’t necessarily think that my job was on the line as long as Kenny was there but I definitely questioned myself, I definitely doubted myself,” he added.

“I’m very honest with Kenny and I’ll tell him when I don’t feel like I can do this, he won’t need to sack me, I’ll walk.

“Hopefully not any time soon but when I feel that maybe I’ve lost the changing room or I can’t get up in the morning or I can’t sit at 12 o’clock at night doing presentations and preparing sessions, then it’s time for me to check out.

“If and when that day comes, I’ll be the first one to say it.”