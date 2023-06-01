I expect Warrenpoint to bounce back after licence row drop, says Newry boss Gary Boyle

Newry City manager Gary Boyle says he’s devastated to see his former club and hometown team Warrenpoint Town drop down to an expanded Premier Intermediate League.

Warrenpoint’s failure to pay a tax bill by the stipulated time led to the IFA’s licensing committee not granting their Championship licence for next season.

The club’s appeal against that decision was rejected and they opted not to take the matter to arbitration.

It was initially thought Warrenpoint would have to drop out of the NIFL structure but they will join the third tier, with the PIL expanding from 12 to 14 teams next season.

Boyle is now focusing on building on the progress made by Darren Mullen at Newry City but he feels the pain of their south Down neighbours.

The 35-year-old was part of the Warrenpoint squad that overcame Donegal Celtic in the play-offs to reach the Premiership for the first time.

Barry Gray's Warrenpoint Town will play in the Premier Intermediate League next season

Boyle, whose brother John captained the club is now hoping Town can regroup and rise again.

“I’m from Warrenpoint and played for them,” said the City boss. “Since I got the role, Barry (Gray) has been very supportive and I think it’s the best of a bad situation with them remaining in Intermediate football.

“Despite my association with Newry, it would have been heart-wrenching to see Warrenpoint drop into further trouble. Knowing Barry they will rebuild and rise again. When your backs are against the wall people like Barry fight back and I would expect him to want to lead them back up.

“When Warrenpoint and Newry were in the Premiership the derby was a special game to be involved with and there was a great buzz in both communities. The Boxing Day games were also great and we would like to see them back in the top league as soon as possible.”

Mullen’s long-serving assistant replaced his friend as manager of Newry City last month.

Mullen brought his ten-year tenure at the helm of the County Down club to an end last month after securing City’s place in the Premiership. His deputy is now charged with building on Mullen’s legacy.

“It’s been a busy time but it was good to get a few players in,” said Boyle.

“It is also a big help bringing Michael in, I did my coaching badges with him and it was a move I had considered when there was a possibility Darren could be moving on.

“I wasn’t sure if Michael had finished with regards playing but it was in my mind to touch base with him.

“It’s a new experience for me and getting deals across the line is another challenge. The club has been really supportive and hopefully that continues.

“There’s no escaping the reality the league is split into sections and we know what lies ahead, we are up for the challenge again.

“We are happy with our transfer business so far but we are always looking to add good players.

“Lads like James Teelan and Declan Carville move on with our best wishes.

“You’ve got to put your own marker on things but it will be helpful to have support too.

“It will be me making the decisions and I will live and die by them but it’s nice to have people reach out and offering help, that can only benefit us.”