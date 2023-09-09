I fear I’ll serve huge ban, says Glenavon’s Paul McAreavey after IFA say no to appeal

Glenavon assistant manager Paul McAreavey fears he will have to serve his mammoth 11-match ban after the Irish FA slammed the door on an appeal.

Former Linfield midfielder McAreavey was handed the huge ban for what was deemed to be “threatening or intimidating behaviour towards a match official” during a 2-2 draw with Loughgall at Lakeview Park on August 25.

The 42-year-old entered referee Evan Boyce’s room at the interval with the intention of showing him a video of an incident which occurred during the first half of the Premiership game.

The matter he wished to raise centred on a first-half free-kick from which Loughgall’s Tiernan Kelly scored the opening goal. Glenavon claimed that Boyce only sounded his whistle to signal for the kick to be taken after Pablo Andrade had struck the ball.

Glenavon want to appeal the length of the ban given by the IFA Disciplinary Committee but McAreavey now fears that may not be possible.

“I’ve seen correspondence which states the club are out of time for an Obvious Error Challenge to be considered,” he said.

“The Disciplinary Committee have looked at it and I would like more explanation. People have said the ban is ridiculous and we hoped to challenge it. I now fear any potential challenge has been binned.”