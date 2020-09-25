I feared title dream was taking another big hit before firing home relieving winner, says Glentoran goal-scorer Kerry Beattie

Kerry Beattie fired home the winning goal for Glentoran against Crusaders Strikers to keep her side within three points of leaders Sion Swifts with a game in hand.

Goalscoring hero Kerry Beattie feared that Glentoran Women were going to let two valuable points slip away before she struck the vital winner against Crusaders Strikers.

On a night when the Danske Bank Women's Premiership went goal crazy with 18 scored across the three matches, it was a single effort from teenage striker Kerry that could ultimately have the biggest impact.

After throwing away a 3-1 lead before going down 4-3 to Sion Swifts Ladies in their previous match, the 65th-minute winner at The Oval came as a massive relief to the Glens and kept them within three points of leaders Sion with a game in hand.

"Up until the goal, I was thinking that we weren't going to break them down," said Kerry. "The play had been back and forth and we'd been struggling to score. Thankfully Nadene Caldwell played a good ball over the top and I was one-on-one with the keeper and I slid it in.

"It was relief mixed with happiness at the final whistle. It was so crucial because we need to be winning every game to make sure the gap doesn't get bigger."

In contrast, it was a 10-goal thriller across Belfast that kept Sion Swifts on top.

It wasn't until the final minute, however, that they made sure of the points in a 6-4 victory over Cliftonville Ladies.

Erin McLaughlin followed up last week's hat-trick against Derry City Women by opening the scoring for Swifts and they were 2-0 ahead when Kirsty McGuinness struck on 14 minutes.

Claire Rooney pulled one back six minutes later before Sion's Leontia McVarnock and Cliftonville's Niamh Connolly traded goals to make it 3-2 at half-time.

Kirsty's second and a goal from Kerry Brown looked to have put the Swifts firmly in the driving seat, but Cliftonville weren't about to roll over and after scoring from the penalty spot on 75 minutes, Marissa Callaghan struck again on 83 minutes.

Kirsty settled the matter when she completed her hat-trick.

It took Linfield Ladies over half an hour to break down a stubborn Derry City Women defence, with Casey Howe scoring after 32 minutes.

It was still only 1-0 at half-time but once the Blues doubled the lead seven minutes after the break, when Casey netted her second, they steamrollered the Candystripes.

Casey completed her hat-trick two minutes later and after Ebony Lecky struck a fourth, the red-hot teenage striker added two more to take her personal tally for the night to five before Rebecca McKenna made it a magnificent seven 10 minutes from time.

Danske Bank Women's Premiership results: Cliftonville Ladies 4 Sion Swifts Ladies 6, Derry City Ladies 0 Linfield Ladies 7, Glentoran Women 1 Crusaders Strikers 0.