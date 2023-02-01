I handled ball into net against Crusaders, admits Glentoran ace Shay McCartan

Forward Shay McCartan could afford a little smirk when questioned about his opening goal in Monday night’s controversial win over Crusaders at the BetMcLean Oval.

Beamed out to a live Sky Sports TV audience, the game was delicately balanced when the former Northern Ireland international dived full length to convert a shot from Rhys Marshall — with his outstretched hand.

Although fuming Crues goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey and his team-mates surrounded referee Tony Clarke in protest, he wasn’t for changing his mind and allowed the goal to stand.

It was a dramatic turning point. With Stephen Baxter’s boys on the ropes, still trying to come to terms with the decision, McCartan struck again. This time he rammed home a 25-yard free-kick, which sent the east Belfast venue into raptures.

Former Bradford City man McCartan didn’t pull any punches when asked if he handled the ball on its way into the net.

“Yes, I did,” he said. “I’ve had a bit of misfortune in the past few weeks, so I was due something in return. I suppose I got a bit of luck with both goals.

“I really should have scored directly after the restart when I was put through (by Jay Donnelly) only for the keeper to make a good save. To be honest, I was blinded by the lights.

“I knew Rhys (Marshall) was going to try a shot (for the opening goal). I managed to lunge at it to get the ball over the line. The second one I decided to try my luck and, although Tuffey got a hand to it, the ball still managed its way into the net.

“I’m delighted with the two goals — and the three points.

“Although we defeated Newry City and Dungannon Swifts recently, with no disrespect to them, we knew the game against Crusaders was the acid test.

“We knew it would be a real test for us. They are a top side with plenty of experience and, on their day, one of the best in the League. We played well and showed resilience.

“In the last 10 or 15 minutes, Crusaders threw everything at us. They were piling long balls into our box but we dealt with them and got the clean sheet we wanted. It was a big win, it was a display of what this team is all about after all we’ve been through. We’ll just take each game as it comes. We’ve still a lot of ground to make up.

“We’ve now got the Irish Cup coming up at the weekend against Portadown. We were down at Newry last week on what was a tough surface and I’m sure it will be the same again on Saturday.”

Following a horrible two months which resulted in Glentoran suffering nine defeats in 12 games, manager Mick McDermott departed, leading to the appointment of first-team coach Rodney McAree.

In his opening three matches, McAree’s boys have racked up nine points, scoring 11 goals in the process. He insists he has no magic wand, but it was down to the team’s desire, commitment, passion and will to win — little wonder they were given a standing ovation on the way off.

“I don’t see the win as a massive statement, I see it as a Glentoran side taking three points off Crusaders,” said the former Coleraine boss. “Our objective against Newry and Dungannon was three points, it was the same against the Crues. There is still a long way to go.

“We just want to try and win as many games as we can from now until the end of the season. The players in the dressing room are the same group that went unbeaten for 15 games earlier in the season, so we have a lot of quality in the squad.”

McAree was thrilled midfielder pair Seanan Clucas and James Singleton returned to the squad in midweek and revealed defender Paddy McClean could be back for Saturday’s Irish Cup tie at Portadown.

“Paddy has a little problem with his heel, it’s nothing serious,” said McAree. “Conor McMenamin (out with a metatarsal injury) is also inching back to fitness. He did a warm-up prior to Monday night’s game.”