I have fierce desire to win whatever the sport, says Dungannon Swifts and Tyrone GAA ace Niall Morgan

Swifts keeper fired up for first experience of the new Windsor after tasting All-Ireland success with Tyrone

He has gone from an All-Ireland final to a Friday night Irish League clash, but for Niall Morgan the hunger for success never slips.

The goalkeeper is staying busy during a break in the hectic GAA calendar by turning out for hometown club Dungannon Swifts in the Danske Bank Premiership.

He was back in action for the Swifts eight days ago, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 win against Carrick Rangers, and will be in the starting XI at Linfield on Saturday.

In doing so, he will join a small group to have won the Sam Maguire and played at Windsor Park in the same season.

And while Irish League football is a very different stage to playing in front of 40,000 at Croke Park, for Morgan the winning mentality is just the same.

“It is a different experience but at the same time I just want to win — it wouldn’t matter whether I was playing five-a-side with a bunch of mates at night, I want to win, and anyone will tell you that,” he said.

“It is just about winning games — it doesn’t matter whether it is Gaelic, soccer, golf, five-a-side. You just want to win.

“Dungannon is a small area and it means so much to everyone around here when you pick up three points, and I’m just glad I can help.”

Morgan (30) came to prominence as a top-class goalkeeper while playing for Dungannon.

He made around 60 appearances for the club, playing the full 2011-12 season and half of the following campaign.

But then Tyrone and Mickey Harte came calling, and he opted to focus on his GAA career.

Morgan soon established himself as Tyrone’s No.1, and was a key figure in the run to the 2018 All-Ireland final and this year’s triumph.

He hasn’t had much time to celebrate September’s defeat of Mayo, which secured a fourth Sam Maguire.

He was quickly back in action for club side Edendork, whose Championship quest was ended by Coalisland, and that opened the door for a brief return to Dungannon.

His appearance last Friday night against Carrick, after an injury to regular goalkeeper Alex Moore, was his first for the Swifts since December 2019.

With Moore, who is on loan from Linfield, ineligible on Saturday, Morgan is set to keep his place.

He explained: “I sign every year (with Dungannon) just to stay on the books.

“Unfortunately Edendork were beaten a bit earlier than we hoped, so I had a bit of time on my hands and came here to do a bit of training.

“Alex got injured on the Wednesday night at the end of training, and Dean (Shiels) rang me and asked me would I play.

“I was never going to turn that down, so it sort of worked in my favour.”

Saturday will bring another big challenge — Dungannon have never won a league game at Windsor Park since entering the top flight in 2003.

The odds on that ending on Saturday afternoon — against a Linfield side who remain unbeaten this season — may be slim, but Morgan is looking forward to the challenge.

“It will be another different experience — it will be my first time playing at the new Windsor Park,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to it and the boys are looking forward to it.

“We’re coming off the back of a win and I’ve had good results against Linfield in the past and we’ll just enjoy it — you have to enjoy the experience.

“I was telling the boys at half-time on Friday just to settle and enjoy things and not get too uptight.

“That is what we need to do at Linfield — we will get the ball down, play and hopefully get a good result.”

Morgan has been impressed with the work done by Shiels, who replaced Kris Lindsay at Stangmore Park earlier this year.

They have performed well in most games this season, impressing with their attacking play, and probably should have more than their current six points.

However, they have struggled defensively, with last Friday night’s clean sheet their first since early February. Morgan believes tightening up at the back will be vital to retaining their top-flight status.

He added: “Dean has come in and he has changed things a lot — we have got a lot of young boys playing and it is great for them that we are playing so much attacking football.

“If we can continue to bolster up at the back, we will definitely start picking up results.

“Like I said, it is a small area, considering some of the bigger clubs, and it is great to have Dungannon playing in the Premier League, so hopefully they can pick up a few more results to stay there.”

Morgan admits that, with so many games, there hasn’t been much time to celebrate Tyrone’s fourth All-Ireland title — and the hectic schedule isn’t going to ease any time soon.

He added: “The week after the All-Ireland we played a league game for the club, and it basically relegated us after getting beaten — so it was back down to earth with a bang. Then we had a great opportunity in the Championship that we squandered — being eight points up with 10 to go.

“But we are pretty busy over November, December and January, so it will be great to enjoy that and get stuck in for next year.”