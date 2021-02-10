'I have to take the blame': Larne goalkeeper Conor Devlin apologises to team-mates after late error in Portadown draw

Larne goalkeeper Conor Devlin has apologised to his team-mates after his late error allowed Portadown to snatch a 2-2 draw at Inver Park on Tuesday night.

As a high ball was hoisted into the Larne penalty area, the 29-year-old stopper raced out to try and punch clear but was beaten to the ball by Ports striker Lee Bonis, who did well to flick his header over Devlin and into the empty net for an 89th minute leveller.

It was a goal that proved costly, Larne failing to take advantage of Linfield's slip-up at Carrick Rangers, who had found a late equaliser of their own just a few minutes before.

"I'm really disappointed," Devlin told Larne FC's Youtube channel. "I thought we did enough to win the game. We battled the whole way and the boys battled for 90 minutes but unfortunately I came for a ball when I shouldn't have.

"I tried to affect the game, be positive and take a bit of sting out of it but got caught. I have to take the blame for that one tonight. It's something that I'll continue to work hard at and try to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Devlin was a key part of the Larne defence that had conceded only three goals in their opening eight games of the Premiership season but without a clean sheet in the nine league outings since, the ex-Cliftonville stopper admits there may be an element of nerves creeping into his side's defensive thoughts.

"I think that's only natural," he said. "When you're conceding goals like that, confidence can be in your boots at times.

"Definitely you could feel a bit of tension in the last minutes of the game.

"But if I didn't make that mistake, we would have come away with the three points. I've already apologised to the boys and hopefully I can keep working hard and move on from it.

"I conceded two goals and didn't have a shot to save. It's not a nice feeling, I can tell you. We, as a back five and as a team, are working hard to stop conceding these sloppy goals and hopefully if we keep putting that work in, we will get the right outcome."

Larne had to come from behind to lead after Ben Guy's earlier opener, goals from Ronan Hale and full debutant Dylan Mottley-Henry looking like they had done enough to secure the win.

Even Guy's goal had a element of 'self destruct' about it from a Larne point of view as Graham Kelly's defensive header went over Devlin's head, leaving the young Ports attacker with a tap-in.

For manager Tiernan Lynch, however, there will no behind-the-scenes blame game.

"The two boys made two mistakes and that's part of parcel so we have to move on from that," he said.

"If we cut out silly mistakes, we win more games but I have to be very careful saying that. Nobody means to make mistakes. Conor and Graham are more distraught than anybody. We're hugely frustrated as a team but we stick together and move on.

"We talked after Saturday about game management and we did it really well. We played some excellent football, created chances and defended well. I can't ask for any more.

"I just think we're getting punished for every mistake at the moment and that's something we have to work our way through. It won't last forever. I'd be more worried if we weren't playing good football."

Ahead of Saturday's home game against Dungannon Swifts, Larne are now on a run of just one win from their last seven league games and remain five points behind leaders Linfield.

"It's definitely a missed opportunity," concluded Devlin. "We could have closed the gap and we're hugely disappointed in that. I'll say it again, I'm hugely disappointed in my mistake because we could have closed that gap on Linfield."