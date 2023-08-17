I joined Cliftonville to bolster my medal haul, says Conor Pepper

Conor Pepper believes he can breathe fresh life into his career at Cliftonville after a frustrating end to his time with Linfield.

The 29-year-old’s progress at Windsor Park was curtailed by injuries and a lack of game time but now he’s excited about the possibility of tasting success at a third Belfast club.

Former Glentoran defender Pepper has joined the Reds revolution under the new management team of Jim Magilton and his assistant Gerard Lyttle.

The north Belfast side have kicked off their Premiership campaign with back to back 3-0 wins over Glenavon and Newry City, with a home clash against Carrick Rangers up next tomorrow.

Former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international Pepper has cherished memories of trophy wins at Windsor Park but feels he has more big moments ahead of him.

“I’m delighted to go to another club that is competitive and wants to win,” said Pepper, who represented Inverness Caledonian Thistle and also won the Scottish League one title with Greenock Morton in 2015.

“I’m lucky to have played for three huge clubs and it’s great that these managers want to have me around, hopefully we can enjoy success.

“I spoke to a few managers in the south and there were talks about going to Cliftonville when Paddy (McLaughlin) was in charge but nothing materialised.

“I chatted to Jim a few weeks ago and things progressed quickly over a weekend. It’s another competitive side and I just want to have a good season.

“This team is very good. I have played against the core of the group but Jim and Gerard have added quality. As long as everyone is fit, I’m confident we can win trophies. The standard has been very high and that didn’t surprise me. I think Jim and Gerard are two good coaches and they are the best people to take this younger group forward. They are the two best men for the job and the fans should be excited.

“There’s a good mixture of youth and experience and I’m hoping to add to that.”

Pepper looks back on his Linfield spell with great affection despite the loss of regular first team action.

“I had a great time at Linfield, I won four trophies in three years,” he added.

“My first year was great, I played a lot of football and we won the double.

“In my second year, I had to get surgery and missed the first six months. I came back in and played in some big games before a hamstring injury.

“Things got more frustrating for me in the third year, I was playing less when I wanted to play more.

“Since I was there, I thought I had done well but I’m at an age where I need to be playing.

“I’m only 29 and want to play. I won everything at Linfield and it was a great part of my career, I look back on it fondly.

“You could say I have something to prove. When I left Glentoran, I was one of the better players in the League in my position but, after the injuries and not playing as much, my name has dropped away but if I can win a trophy with Cliftonville, it will be three teams in Northern Ireland I have won trophies with and that speaks for itself.

“It’s more about bringing my experience to the group, helping the younger players and bringing with me a full-time mindset to help us win something. I still think I have a lot to offer.

“The move from Glentoran had more pressure to it but now it’s about enjoying my football again and chasing success with another top club.”

Pepper, who began his senior career with St Patrick’s Athletic, has seen League of Ireland attendances grow and he hopes the game in Northern Ireland can reach a bigger audience.

“If there’s better players on the pitch, the product improves and, even in my short time, I can see big progress,” he says.

“The game is in a good place and hopefully we can increase attendances, as has happened in the League of Ireland.

“The title race could be wide open. The quality in the League has improved and more good players are spread around all the clubs.

“Linfield was full-time and this will be a bit different but the quality and professionalism will be the same, if not better.

“The sessions are still a high quality. Money dictates full time set-ups and clubs rely on investment.

“There is still a market for players who have jobs and the full-time programmes don’t suit them.

“I don’t think the gap between the full-time and part-time sides is huge.”