I jumped at the chance to take over at Glentoran, admits new manager Warren Feeney

Warren Feeney has admitted he “jumped” at the chance to take over at The Oval after agreeing to take the reigns at Glentoran for the new season.

The former Northern Ireland international has been appointed the successor to Rodney McAree, who announced his shock departure from the club on Sunday to return to Dungannon Swifts.

Feeney brings with him a wealth of experience both from his time as a player, which saw him represent his country 46 times, and as a manager having previously coached at Linfield, Ards and in Bulgaria.

Now he will look to continue the work done by McAree with the Glens and lead them to a first title since 2009, and Feeney says he is thrilled to get the chance to take over.

"I jumped at this offer from Glentoran. Any time I’ve been home over the past couple of years I’ve been at The Oval to watch the Glens, including the Play-Off last month. So I know the squad we have here and their potential for next season,” said Feeney.

"I’m an east Belfast person who has a lot of Glenmen mates, so I know what’s expected from one of the biggest clubs on the island. The fans and board here expect to be the best and that’s what I want to achieve.

“Europe is vital and planning for it for the next month will be our priority. Both from previous times managing in Europe before and from my time in Bulgaria I feel I have a clear understanding of how we need to approach these games and what we need to do to win them.”

Feeney will leave his position in charge of non-league English side Welling United to move into the hotseat at the east Belfast club where he has strong family ties. Feeney’s dad, Warren Snr, played for the Glens in the 1970s and his son George is a promising young player coming through the youth ranks.

The 42-year-old started his managerial career at Linfield leaving the Blues top of the table after 17 months to take a full-time position as assistant boss with Newport County in 2015. He would go on to manage the Welsh club prior to spells as the No.2 under close friend Harry Kewell at Crawley Town and Notts County.

He returned home to manage Ards in 2019 and later that year decided to work abroad in Bulgaria with OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad. He worked wonders there, taking them into the top flight coming back to the UK last year to manage Welling.

Well respected and well liked across the water, Feeney started his playing career at Leeds United and went on to play for a number of clubs in England, Scotland and Wales, including Bournemouth, Luton Town, Cardiff, Swansea and Dundee United.

"With the suddenness and unexpected nature of Rodney McAree’s resignation at the weekend, the Glentoran board immediately began looking for a suitable replacement to manage the first team,” said director of football Paul Millar.

“It is important for the progression of the club that the key criteria are met to help take the club in an increasingly professional, full time and successful direction. Those criteria specifically demand experience of working and managing in a genuinely full-time environment and in Europe.

“When the Board considered its options and the need to act decisively ahead of pre-season and our European games in less than a month, it was agreed that Warren Feeney’s ability and experience meet our key criteria due to his extensive experience as player and full time manager/coach in the NIFL Premiership, Leagues 1 and 2 in England and the Bulgarian Premier and 1st Divisions where he led Pirin Blagoevgrad to win their division and secure promotion to the top division in 2020/21.

“We have spoken to Warren in the past about joining the club in a Technical Director role but, due to his other work commitments, the timing wasn’t right.

“As an east Belfast man with a son in the Glentoran Academy at Ashfield, Warren is very well aware of the strength and passion of our support and of the demands for success placed on any Glentoran manager. The Board asks our supporter base to get firmly behind him when the pre-season campaign starts later this month.”