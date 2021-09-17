‘I kept hearing we needed strikers’: David Healy backs Linfield forwards to continue goal glut

Following their late league victory over Portadown last weekend, the former Northern Ireland striker reshuffled his pack — making six changes — for Tuesday’s BetMcLean League Cup tie at Ballyclare Comrades, where goals from Stephen Fallon (2), Matt Green and Billy Chadwick booked the Blues a third-round slot.

Healy was thrilled with the response of the players that were drafted in — Fallon, Green, Sam Roscoe-Byrne, Ross Larkin, Ahmed Salam and Martin Donnelly.

“It will give me a few problems for Saturday, that’s for sure,” he commented. “It’s important for me to have those headaches.

“In saying that, it’s not nice for me at times to tell someone that they will not be playing, but hopefully there is an understanding with every individual that whatever team we pick we are doing it for one reason and that’s to win a game of football.

“The players that came in against Ballyclare certainly made a good impression. I would rather have headaches than be scrambling around looking for players to fill the squad.

“We were thoroughly professional, and we went about the game the right way.

“The pleasing thing for me was certain players getting much-needed minutes in their legs. Those players for me put their hands up to show they are prepared, mentally and physically, to play for Linfield.”

Healy believes there are more goals to come from Green and Chadwick.

He added: “Matt will improve, he gets himself into great areas. He scored on Saturday, but he was unlucky with a few others, he gets into the right place at the right time.

“That’s only his first start (at Ballyclare), I wanted to keep Christy (Manzinga) fresh for Saturday. It was great to see Billy get on the scoresheet as well, he showed strength and quality for his goal.

“All the strikers are all chipping in with goals. Before the start of the season, I kept hearing we needed strikers; that Linfield needed to do this, Linfield needed to do that.

“We knew that Christy had the ability and the capability of doing what he has done so far. Matt and Billy have come in and added to the attacking options.

“The perception among people is that it’s Linfield, they should be successful.

“Over the last number of years, we have made sure the environment culture we have created between staff and players is in a good place.

“When you have experienced players like (Jimmy) Callacher, (Matthew) Clarke, (Kirk) Millar, (Jamie) Mulgrew and (Niall) Quinn, lads that have been here for a long time, they make sure everything runs along smoothly.”

The former Rangers striker is expecting another titanic struggle against Oran Kearney’s Bannsiders tomorrow.

“It will be a good game,” he added. “I have huge respect for (chairman) Colin (McKendry) and the job Oran and his staff have done at Coleraine. They are always in and around where they want to be.

“Windsor suits both sides because they like to play football as do we, so it has the makings of a cracking affair.”