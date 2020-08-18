'I leave with my chest pumped out': Linfield boss David Healy hails players after narrow Champions League defeat to Legia Warsaw

David Healy will leave Poland as a ‘proud’ Linfield manager after his side’s narrow Champions League exit at the hands of Legia Warsaw.

The Polish champions, regulars in the group stages of European competition, required an 82nd minute goal to edge the Blues 1-0 after the visitors frustrated their hosts for the majority of the game.

“As a Linfield supporter and a Blueman growing up, I asked the players to do the club proud tonight and I think we did that,” he told the club website. “The level of concentration and organisation that the players took on board to give ourselves a chance was great.

“We talked about blocks of 15 or 20 minutes and trying to stay in the game. We knew we would create a chance, which we did, but we got undone by a good shot from the edge of the box.

“Legia have huge aspirations of getting into the group stage so that shows you the level. Credit goes to the players. Not only did they take all the information on board but they put it into action on the pitch and I have absolutely zero complaints with any one of them.

“Considering the level of opposition we faced and the quality that we showed, I leave with a little bit of disappointment but I leave with my chest pumped out and I’m very proud to be the Linfield manager tonight.”

Last summer, Linfield came within a goal of reaching the Europa League group stage and will now look to repeat or better than feat when they drop into UEFA’s secondary competition at the second qualifying round stage next month.

“Last year’s run was incredible but it’s only beneficial if we have to push on now in the next few weeks,” he said.

“We look forward to the draw. It would be lovely to face somebody at home but the players are confident now when we do go abroad that if there’s enough belief and you stay in the game, who knows what could happen.

“We talk as a club every time we play the Celtics, Rosenborgs and Legias about their history but let’s not forget our own tradition. For the Bluemen, they demand that we beat any team. That’s the type of player we want, that it doesn’t matter who we face, it feels we can match the majority of sides and we did that tonight against a side steeped in European history.

“The people at home should be proud of those players.”

The Europa League second qualifying round draw will be made on August 31 with the match scheduled for Thursday, September 17.