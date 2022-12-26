I nearly took Eetu Vertainen off before his incredible winner in Big Two derby, admits Linfield boss David Healy

Danske Bank Premiership

Mick McDermott tries to encourage his players during the Big Two derby

Linfield boss David Healy revealed he was about to replace Eetu Vertainen seconds before his wonder strike that secured victory in yesterday’s Boxing Day derby showdown with cross-town rivals Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval.

The big Finn hit a goal of the season contender to send the City End of the ground into hysteria after a pulsating festive clash between Belfast’s Big Two.

Chris Shields shot the Blues into a first half lead from the penalty spot, following Paddy McClean’s foul on Vertainen.

Glentoran — they have now won only one of their last nine games — hit back through Jay Donnelly, who headed home a McClean cross.

But it was Vertainen who stole the show with a last-minute stunner. He picked up a flick from substitute Chris McKee and his left-footed shot almost ripped out the netting.

“It was a hell of a goal,” purred Healy, whose team are now unbeaten in 13 domestic games.

“Eetu has that amount of ability in his locker. Technically, he is very good. He scored a wonderful goal here (at the Oval) a few weeks back, also with the left foot. I thought he was immense that night.

“To be honest, I was thinking about taking him off for the last five or 10 minutes, until Shieldsie’s (Chris Shields) leg packed in. We had to readjust and bring Andy Clarke into the middle of the pitch along with Chris McKee.

“It was wonderful vision from Chris to execute the pass to Eetu. I thought he hit it too early, but he buried it into the top corner – it was a fantastic strike. We knew it was so late in the game. . . we knew it gave us a huge opportunity of taking all three points.

“It perhaps wasn’t one of Eetu’s best games. His general play was better when we were here two or three weeks ago, but his work-rate and his endeavour was unquestionable. He has that bit of quality inside the box, which gave us a platform to go and win the game.”

Healy insisted the points were well deserved.

He added: “I thought we were the better team, certainly in the first half. Glentoran are the most direct team in the League, and we were playing against the wind in the first half. They play the long balls that could have caused us a few problems, but we soaked it up.

“The wind died down a bit after the restart . . . the game became more of a battle and Glentoran game back into it and they got the equaliser, whether it was deserved or not. At the end of the day, the better team won the day.”

Glentoran believes the Blues should have been reduced to 10 men in the second half when Daniel Finlayson appeared to haul down Bobby Burns.

Healy was adamant, it was a ‘good challenge’. He went on. “I’ve known Bobby a long time. I know he tries to pinch the ball and force people into tackles, but I thought it was the correct challenge, one million per cent.

“We had one of the main referees in charge (Raymond Crangle) and he controlled the game pretty well. I though Paddy McClean was lucky to stay on the pitch in the first half. He pulled down Eetu for the penalty, which should have been a booking . . . he was already on a yellow card.

“So, did it even itself out with the Finlayson challenge on Burns? Possibly. But I would have been hugely frustrated if there was a card shown.

“My only disappointment was the goal we conceded. We didn’t do enough to stop the cross coming in. It was a clever header . . . he (Donnelly) redirected the ball and put it in the only possible place he could have scored.

“I know what winning the derby games means to the Linfield fans on Boxing Day. Credit to the fans for making the effort to come out and give us their backing.”

Glentoran chief Mick McDermott insisted his team had their pockets picked.

“We were the only team in the second half who looked like scoring,” he said. “We were the dominant team . . . it wasn’t a case of us trying to nick the game, I thought we deserved to win it.”

McDermott is adamant that his team can stop the losing streak.

“There is no doubt we can stop the slide. The pressure is always on at Glentoran. We are now only at the half-way point in the League campaign, we have conceded the least number goals than any other team.

“It’s been a rough month, but we will start picking up points, make no mistake about that. Every team goes through a rough patch, hopefully this is ours, but we’ll come out the other end.”