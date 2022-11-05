I owe Ian Baraclough big time for making my Northern Ireland dream a reality, declares Glentoran ace Conor McMenamin

Danske Bank Premiership

Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin is the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for October

Glentoran star Conor McMenamin has confessed that he was gutted when Ian Baraclough lost his job as Northern Ireland manager.

While Baraclough was an unpopular figure with the Green and White Army due to Northern Ireland’s disappointing results during his tenure, McMenamin is grateful to the former Motherwell boss for handing him his international debut at the age of 26.

The Downpatrick star earned four caps under the Leicester-born chief, and was one of the few players to inspire positivity during Northern Ireland’s dismal Nations League campaign.

McMenamin explained: “I was gutted for Ian Baraclough. I sent him a text straight away.

“I owe him an awful lot. He made my dream come true, playing for my country at the highest level.

“I’ll never forget that opportunity that he gave me. The boys really enjoyed playing for him and I hope whatever opportunity he gets in the future, he does really well.”

While Baraclough’s tenure was ended by the Irish FA last month, McMenamin is hopeful that the manager’s dismissal will not signal the end of his international career.

The forward is in the form of his life, with Glentoran still unbeaten in the Danske Bank Premiership. McMenamin – who has bagged seven league goals this term – was named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

Conor McMenamin receives the award from NIFWA Chair Ruth Gorman

“Whoever the new manager is, I hope my form at Glentoran will get me into the next squad. That’s something I can control with my performances. I know I will have to keep working hard but I believe I have something to offer,” he stated.

“When I was with the international squad, I just absorbed everything I could. You need to be a sponge in situations like that.”

While McMenamin is content at the Bet McLean Oval, his performances have caught the eye of Football League scouts.

The ex-Cliftonville man may be 27, but he hasn’t ruled out a cross-channel move.

He elaborated: “I’ve made no bones about it. Any footballer wants to play at the highest level they can and I’m no different.

“If the opportunity comes in January or the summer, I will have a look at it, but I need to keep doing well for Glentoran to get that move if it ever does materialise.

“I think it means you are doing well if people are talking about you ahead of transfer windows, so it’s no bad thing.”

In the meantime, McMenamin aims to help the Glens achieve their ambition of ending a title drought dating back to 2009.

He added: “I think everybody is enjoying coming into training and the environment is very good.

“The gaffer (Mick McDermott) signed really well in the summer and brought in some top pros. Tim McCann has come in, too, and he’s been working on set-plays. We look a real threat and aren’t conceding many set-plays.

“It’s looking good and long may it continue.”

McMenamin believes the east Belfast club have learned from last season, when they failed to win a trophy or qualify for Europe.

“When we beat Linfield last year to go a couple of points clear, everyone was thinking ‘they’re dancing and singing’, and now it is a different sort of mentality.

“The gaffer is not letting us get too far ahead of ourselves, and I know it’s an old cliché but we just have to keep taking one game at a time and look to come away with three points every Saturday, whoever it is against.

“It starts from the gaffer, he’s not doing as many interviews and he’s keeping us grounded. It feeds through the whole team.

“He’s rubbing off on us all. We were top of the league in January or February last year and it’s only the beginning of November now, so we all know there is a long, long way to go and there’s no point getting too excited because there are so many good teams in the league, and if you get too ahead of yourself you get punished, as we did last year.”

Today, Glentoran welcome 11th-placed Dungannon Swifts to The Oval.

Despite the 24-point gap between the two clubs, McMenamin is taking nothing for granted.

“You could see last week when Larne had so many corners in the first half, there were boys wanting to put their bodies on the line to get their head on the ball to keep it out of our net,” he said.

“We will play the same way against Dungannon.

“Every team in this league deserves that level of respect.”