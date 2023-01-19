I suffered a blowout fracture to my eye, a broken nose and nerve damage, but I count my blessings, says ex-Northern Ireland U21 goalkeeper Conor Brennan
Stenhousemuir No.1 recalls on-pitch trauma after watching a similar incident with Linfield stopper David Walsh in Co Antrim Shield Final
Graham Luney
Former Ballymena United and Northern Ireland Under-21 goalkeeper Conor Brennan has given an insight into his recovery from an horrific head injury at a time when Linfield stopper David Walsh experienced a similar scare at Seaview on Tuesday night.