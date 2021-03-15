'I thought he hadn't heard me': Portadown boss Matthew Tipton braced for ban after blasting penalty call

Ballymena United 2 Portadown 1

Matthew Tipton is expecting another touchline ban after his latest outburst during Portadown's 2-1 defeat by Ballymena United.

Tipton, who admitted to using bad language, was sent off by referee Christopher Morrison after being told that Paul McElroy's penalty, which ultimately decided the points, was given because Ballymena striker Joe McCready had been denied a goalscoring opportunity, after being dragged back by young defender Kevin Healy.

"At the end of the day, if you tell me something and I don't agree with it, I'm not going to take it," explained Tipton.

"I don't think somebody should tell me something that I haven't seen or haven't seen something that I have seen. So I will question it.

"My language could have been better, but I was brought up on a council estate in Wales so I don't know any other way of venting my anger.

"Then he asked me to repeat that, so I did. I thought he hadn't heard me!"

The passionate Ports boss felt that his team were unfortunate to have come out on the wrong end of the result after his skipper, Luke Wilson had cancelled out Shay McCartan's superb 35-yard free-kick, both goals coming in the first 16 minutes.

"It was a missed chance of gaining a point on Carrick and Dungannon, that was the most frustrating thing, but overall it was a decent performance from a young line-up. Chris Lavery was the only one over the age of 25," said Tipton.

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey, delighted to see his team win their first home game since the start of December said: "Given the amount of chances created I think we deserved our victory."

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson; McGrory (Graham 35 mins), Ervin, Keeley, Redman; Winchester, Kelly, McElroy; Waide, McCartan (Kane 78 mins), McCready (Wylie 74 mins). Unused subs: Glendinning, McKeown, Harpur, Beattie.

PORTADOWN: Carney; Kerr, McCallum, Healy, Tilney; Wilson, Teggart (Croskery 77 mins), Warde, Lavery (Glenfield 77 mins); Bonis, Conaty (Guy 85 mins). Unused subs: Buchannan, McKeown, Tipton, Murray.

Referee: Christopher Morrison

Man of the Match: Shay McCartan

Match rating: 6/10