‘I thought it was in’: Crusaders taker Michael Ruddy on penalty error that handed Cliftonville play-off victory

Michael Ruddy has revealed he thought his penalty had crossed the line in the shoot-out against Cliftonville that ended in controversy.

The Crusaders defender’s spot-kick crashed off the crossbar and crossed the line at the end of the European play-off semi-final loss at Solitude.

The officials, however, deemed it a miss to leave the Reds 5-4 winners in the shoot-out after neither side could find the net in normal and extra-time.

Video footage showed it was a successful spot-kick and Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter said he accepted an apology from the upset officials after the game.

The assistant referee was standing on the line but didn’t see the ball cross the line, and referee Raymond Crangle ended the game to spark Cliftonville celebrations.

It was the second controversial shoot-out exit for the Crues in a month after keeper Jonathan Tuffey was sent off for repeatedly coming off the line in the Irish Cup semi-final against Larne.

The north Belfast club lodged a protest after that decision but, despite their disappointment over the outcome, they will not take the matter further this time.

Cliftonville proceed to Saturday’s European play-off final against Larne at Inver Park while the Crues lick their penalty wounds.

The lucrative European play-off final offers the winners a place in the Europa Conference League and a cash windfall of at least £215,000.

In former Ards and Ballymena United defender Ruddy’s case, his penalty kick is likely to be his last contribution in a Crusaders shirt as a switch to Portadown is expected.

“It was a crazy night,” said the 27-year-old. “It feels like I’ve seen the pictures a million times, I’m fed up looking at it now.

“I’ve had so many messages and calls. I normally hit my penalties high but this one was slightly too high for my own liking. But the ball crossed the line, there’s no disputing that and a legitimate goal was denied.

“When I hit it, I thought it was in and I turned my body to walk towards the halfway line, but I noticed the referee acknowledge his assistant and for a few seconds it felt like they hadn’t made a decision, then he blew the whistle and it was game over.

“It was a shock because I thought it was in. I had a good feeling about it but I wasn’t going to celebrate too much unless it was 100% in.

“It’s inexcusable in my view.”

The officials were apologetic after the game, as well as Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor.

“It wasn’t Cliftonville’s fault but Gerard was very apologetic too and I thought he was gracious, fair play to him,” he added.

“They apologised to the manager (Stephen Baxter) and that’s fair enough. They can say sorry but it’s costly for the club. There’s nothing we can do about it now. I think the last two weeks have summed up our season a bit and things have gone against us.”

Glenavon, who lost to Larne in the other semi-final, have confirmed that Craig Hyland, Calvin Douglas and Gareth McCaffrey are leaving the club, while Conan Byrne is retiring.