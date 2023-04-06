‘I took life for granted, not any more’: Linfield’s Ross Larkin on surviving a brain tumour

Linfield's Ross Larkin doesn't know whether he will be able to play football again — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Even amid the hype and hysteria of another title run-in, the Linfield family only have to listen to Ross Larkin to understand what matters in life.

The Blues defender is getting mentally stronger with each passing day as he continues his brave recovery from a serious brain tumour.

With the support of family, friends and well wishers, he’s determined to leave fear behind and live a life of hope and fulfilment.

We can’t empathise with the 23-year-old or understand the emotional anguish he has endured because we haven’t lived it.

Ross Larkin shows off his wound after surgery on his brain tumour

The Newry man is still living it and his home sits close to the City Hospital, a place which can reignite dark and disturbing memories.

But Ross is hungry to embrace life and some of that resilience is channelled into his desire to run in the Belfast City Marathon on Sunday, April 30 and raise funds for local charity Brainwaves NI through his JustGiving page.

Linfield supporters and many others moved by his courage and bravery have raised over £6,700 and counting. There will also be a bucket collection before Friday’s game against Crusaders.

After the brain tumour was discovered just before Christmas in 2021, Ross had to undergo surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 defender may never play Irish League football again but some things in life just aren’t as important as they used to be.

Brainwaves NI helps patients and their families to support everyone fighting brain tumours and the marathon challenge is a way for Ross to say an emotional thank you for the advice and encouragement he has received, while also representing another step in his long road to recovery.

He’s been blown away by the generosity of people as he continues to recover physically and mentally from this serious health scare.

“I am very grateful as people have been so kind, including those who don’t know me. I’ve been very surprised to get that support and the total raised so far,” he said. “Linfield fans and supporters’ clubs have donated and it’s nice to know so many people are thinking of me.

“I’m physically okay and mentally getting better. Obviously it was a tough year of treatment but I’ve come out the other side of it stronger. I’m definitely more grateful for everything. I probably took life for granted and something like this makes you take a step back and realise you are lucky to be here.

“I’m living every day and some people don’t have the ability to do that. I did not expect that, especially with it happening at such a young age. I was only 22 at the time and thankfully I am mentally stronger and more appreciative of a lot of things.”

Ross’ family, including mum and dad Aine and Felix, brothers Matthew and James as well as his sister Abigail, now have a closer bond, leaning on each other to gain strength.

A footballer can also feel like he has two families in his life — his real one and the club which can be like another home, providing a sense of comradeship and belonging.

“My family was always close but we are closer now and that gives me strength,” said Ross, who played for Portadown before making 28 appearances for Linfield. “David Healy has become like a father figure to me. Our relationship has changed in that way. He came up to my house a few days after the surgery with a few other staff and the team have helped bring some normality back for me.

“Even if it’s not possible I can play football in the future, it’s been nice to be around the team and that’s lifted me. I’ve been keeping in touch through a bit of training. I will probably have to wait until the start of next year before I can make any decisions on the football. I won’t rush into any decisions.

“The head is the issue. Other sports might be different but in football you need to head the ball. But I do look forward with hope. During the surgery I couldn’t look to the future and wasn’t thinking about football.

“Now I have been given another chance at life and if football is putting my life at risk then there is no way I should be doing it. I’ll be grateful for being okay. If I spend my life worrying all the time it will be wasted energy.

“At the moment, every six months I will need to have a scan and the staff at the Royal and City were superb. I hate the sight of the hospital as it brings back bad memories and I live beside the City Hospital. But I am grateful for the staff who have helped me a lot and stay in touch. Of course I’d love to be out there playing but I’ve accepted what has happened in my life. I don’t miss the nerves and pressure though!”

Ross Larkin with mum Aine and dad Felix after graduating from Queen's University

Ross had graduated from Queen’s University and was excited about his professional career at Linfield but the emergence of this Grade 3 brain tumour sent his life moving in a very different direction.

The charity Brainwaves NI will now receive a significant financial lift courtesy of his courage and bravery.

“I’ve been training for a while and it’s something to focus on,” he said. “It’s a local charity with research done by Queen’s where I went to university. The charity are delighted I chose them and they are getting me T-shirts for the run.”

This is a story of the strength of the human spirit in one man and compassion of the many.

• If you wish to donate to Ross’ JustGiving fundraising page, it is available here