I want Cliftonville to go full-time but it isn’t feasible yet: Paddy McLaughlin

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin shows off his Manager of the Month for January award

Are you full-time, part-time or three-quarters-time? Does your budget stretch to a recovery session and a weekly video analytics breakdown? And how big a difference does it all really make?

Nearly every article on this season’s thrilling six-team title race will feature a quote about the advantages of full-time training, and this piece is no different.

Manager of full-time club Linfield, David Healy, will tell you it is not the be-all and end-all. Boss of part-timers Cliftonville, Paddy McLaughlin, will tell you it puts the Reds at an obvious disadvantage.

While’s today’s Windsor Park showdown is likely to be fascinating, it won’t settle the debate. Even if the Reds win in south Belfast, the Reavey Solicitor Manager of the Month for January will remain convinced that his side are playing catch-up.

To bridge the gap, the former Institute manager upped Cliftonville’s training programme from two nights a week to three, adding a Monday night session to the traditional Tuesday and Thursday work outs.

When asked if any of the players complained when he introduced an extra training session, he dead-panned: “Aye, all 22 of them.”

But behind the humour, McLaughlin knew that convincing the players to increase their workload was essential if the Reds were to keep pace with the likes of Glentoran and Larne.

He explained: “If you’re going to compete against the full-time teams, you have to train as much as possible.

“You can’t have people in every night because they have families and regular 9-to-5 jobs, but the third night was essential to what I wanted to do.

“You’re not tightening the gap completely but at least you’re giving yourself a chance.

“It’s been a big commitment from the players and it was a shock to the system at the start. It was a culture shock because they’d all grown up on Tuesday and Thursday nights, and no one likes change.

“There’s no doubt that it’s tough to come off eight hours on the building site or in the office and then do a tough training session.

“But to compete, it was something we knew we had to do and if anyone didn’t buy into it, they knew they wouldn’t be at the club for much longer.

“To be fair to the players, they did buy into it and I know they love it.

“Footballers are never happier than when they’re together in the changing room or on the pitch. They are doing what they love, even if it is a big commitment.

“We’ve started doing video analysis. Our match analyst Dee McAuley is constantly watching our opponents and giving the boys as much information as possible.

“I can tell the boys how good Linfield are, but it’s a lot easier if you can show them a video.

“We knew we would be left behind if we didn’t try to get as close to the full-time teams as possible.”

Linfield’s Joel Cooper in action with Cliftonville’s Christopher Gallagher

Long-term, McLaughlin would like to see the Solitude team transition into full-time football but he accepts that, for the meantime, it’s beyond the club’s financial constraints.

“It would be brilliant, then we would be on a level playing field with the top clubs,” he said.

“Ideally, the whole League would be full-time and there would be no excuses or advantages. That’s the dream, but whether or not it’s realistic with the finances in the League I’m not sure.

“The finances aren’t there for ourselves at the moment, so you’ve got to do the best with what you’ve got. The club are working hard behind the scenes to change that, but we’re not there yet.”

Despite the different training schedules, McLaughlin expects today’s crunch match at Windsor Park to be a game of fine margins. Cliftonville sit four points clear of their cross-city rivals.

“The games against Linfield are always entertaining. Linfield have been top dogs for a number of years for a reason — because they are the best side,” he said.

“We’ve drawn with them and beaten them once this season but they are still the team to beat.

“I still think anyone who finishes above Linfield will win the League because they are a serious bunch of players and they’ve been fantastic.

“Both sides will know how important three points would be, but we feel good going into the game. The gap between sides throughout the League is minimal.”

As for the title race, McLaughlin is no longer in a position to deny that the Reds are realistic contenders for the Gibson Cup. But with arguably as many as six teams in contention, he isn’t getting carried away.

“We flown under the radar until now, but we can’t really get away with that now,” admitted McLaughlin.

“I don’t think you can deny we’re a good side, because we are.

“Anyone who leads the Premiership is a good side but anyone talking about League titles, it’s a bit early for that,” said McLaughlin, who was selected as Manager of the Month by the Football Writers following an unbeaten January.

“We’ve only passed the halfway stage and we’re happy to be in contention, like we were last season. We just have to try to stay there now.

“To be honest, I like to be the hunter more than the hunted. But I’m not going to complain about being top, or joint top, in February. It shows how far we have come.

“But we aren’t looking at the positions at the minute, and that won’t change regardless of what happens against Linfield.

“Only when we get to the split will we start looking at the League table.

“For now, we are where we are on merit.”