I want Crusaders to book European trip sooner than later: Stephen Baxter

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter doesn’t want to rely on the Irish Cup as an avenue to European football — he prefers to get the job done via the League.

Although the Shore Road boys have too much to do in terms of a title challenge, Baxter believes his team can finish what has been an absorbing Danske Bank Premiership campaign on a high.

“Football works over 38 games and how it all shakes out at the end, with teams taking points off each other, will determine the outcome,” said Baxter. “There’s still games to play and mountains to climb and nothing will be handed to anyone at this stage.

“The form book and the bookmakers usually tell you that. In saying that, you don’t relinquish something like this when you get into the position (Larne) are in, but they still must achieve it.

“We’re all very grown up in this country so whoever is successful in the end, we’re all big enough to say well done because it was a 38-game slug out. We’re big enough to congratulate whoever comes out on top, which is the way it should be.”

Baxter will urge his players to harden their challenge as they chase down one of the automatic European places by taking three points from their game against rock-bottom Portadown at Shamrock Park today.

“All Niall Currie teams are battling teams fighting to the death for points,” he added. “It doesn’t surprise me one bit he has got them galvanised, picking up points and will be fighting incredibly hard to stay up.

“They are five points behind and are trying to fight their way into it. I can’t get involved in what they do, I can only focus on what we do and try to compete in terms of what our objectives are.

“We want to get as many points as we can, finish as high up the League as we can and go to the Irish Cup Final (they face Dungannon Swifts in the Semis) and win it.

“They are equal targets, and I am only focusing on every single game we play. Second or third place could be valuable for a European spot depending on how the whole thing shakes out.

“It’s important we continue to fight for whatever position we find ourselves in. You could also find yourself in a Play-Off, so points could be valuable for home advantage. The boys know the importance; they are working extremely hard.”