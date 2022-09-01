I want to help Glentoran be best team in the Irish League, says new boy Terry Devlin

Glentoran new boy Terry Devlin says he wants to make a big impact at the east Belfast side and help them become the best team in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder has joined the Glens from Dungannon Swifts with defender Caolan Marron, wanted by Larne and Derry City in this transfer window, moving in the opposite direction to the Stangmore Park club. Striker Ben Cushnie has also joined the Swifts on loan.

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Devlin, who made his first-team debut at 15, has agreed a deal with Mick McDermott’s side until 2025.

“I want to work hard and play every week while collectively I want us to win trophies and become the best team in the League,” said the talented teenager.

“I will push the other midfielders on because I’m not here to be a back-up player, I want to play and will push those boys right to the wire.

“This is a proud moment for me and I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to have full-time training.

“I’ve been in the League for a few seasons and I’ve learned off good players like Seanan (Clucas). I can’t wait to get started.”

Ciaran O'Connor has also joined Newry City on a season-long loan deal.

Portadown’s transfer-listed striker Adam Salley has linked up with Ards on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Ports in 2017 from Linfield, is reunited with former Ports boss Matthew Tipton.

Amid of flurry of activity on transfer deadline day, Newry City signed former Drogheda United player Mo Boudiaf and Emmanuel Omrore.

City boss Darren Mullen said: “Mo is an attacking player with loads of skill. His ability to beat players at pace and create chances for others will hopefully be a big asset for us this season. He has already shown in training what he is capable of so he will be a welcome addition to the squad.

“Manny comes to us with plenty of experience at a good level of football. He has been in training with us and in that short period of time has shown his qualities. He is composed on the ball and has a good range of passing so is a good fit for the style of football that we play.”

Winger Andy Hall has left Glenavon after seven seasons at Mourneview Park. Since signing from Bangor in 2015 – the man who is famed for deadly set-piece delivery – has played 187 games and scored 28 goals for the Lurgan Blues.

Hall, now 32, scored Glenavon’s second goal in their famous 2-0 Irish Cup final win over Linfield at Windsor Park in 2016.

He tweeted: “All the best to Glenavon for the future - a great club with great fans and people throughout it. Spent a great seven seasons there, met and played with some great players and made memories for life.”

Cliftonville full-back Seanna Foster has joined Premier Intermediate League club Bangor on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old moved from Warrenpoint Town to Cliftonville in 2019.

The Reds have also loaned 16-year-old striker Michael Morgan to Newington. The Championship club play their home games at Cliftonville’s Solitude home.