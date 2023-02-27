I want to help Jonny Addis win the medals he deserves, says Cliftonville defensive partner Colin Coates

Sean Moore is all smiles after scoring his and Cliftonville's second — © ©INPHO/Phil Magowan

The veteran centre-half has no shortage of honours to reflect upon following a trophy-laden spell with Crusaders, which he enhanced by lifting the BetMcLean Cup with the Reds last March.

A man of the match performance on Saturday helped Cliftonville overcome Glentoran at Solitude, where Coates linked up with Jonny Addis at the heart of the backline — and the 37-year-old says his defensive colleague is one of those he would like to see rewarded with silverware.

“Jonny’s a great big fella,” said Coates. “I think he’s a bit worried he’s being lumped into the same age category as me when he’s seven years younger.

“He’s a brilliant footballer. He’s one of those players who, before I came to Cliftonville, you knew him from about the League but actually seeing him in training and how he’s played since he came here, he’s been outstanding.

“He’s probably more of a footballing centre back than me, he likes to play passes and get it down and play, whereas I’d probably be a wee bit more robust and agricultural if you like.

“He understands the game, he’s got that maturity about him as well but the same could be said of Luke Turner, too. He’s only a young man but he’s going to be the best centre half in the League if he sticks around. Young Jamie Robinson’s another one who’s come in and done really well, and he’s learning his way in the game. Hopefully I can pass a wee bit on to both of those lads.

“There’s a lot of players in there I’d love to win medals and trophies with. I think they deserve it.

“ I’ve been fortunate that I’ve done it and I’m hungry to do more but there’s a few players — and Jonny’s one of them — that I’d like to help win titles and Irish Cups if possible.”

One player destined for a big future is the Reds’ 17-year-old wing wizard Sean Moore, whose first-half double put Paddy McLaughlin’s side on course for victory.

Though Terry Devlin pulled a goal back for Glentoran five minutes after the restart, Coates played a key role in ensuring the hosts weren’t breached again.

“That’s what we’re all about,” he added.

“We put it up to a good Glentoran team who were flying, so we knew we had to be at our best.

“If anybody came with their B or C game, we probably wren’t going to get a result. To be fair, all 11 plus the subs came with their A game and, thankfully, that was enough to get us three points.”

Glentoran's Niall McGinn battles with Joe Gormley

Though more than a year-and-a-half has passed since Coates swapped Glenavon for Cliftonville, the sight of the Crusaders icon operating on the other side of the north Belfast derby divide seems no less surreal — and the man himself admits becoming such a popular figure at Solitude wasn’t something he ever foresaw.

“You live in the moment in football,” he continued. “I played for Crusaders for 19 years and I probably took a chance on that legacy when I came here, but it was all for footballing reasons. I came to a club that’s competing at the top half of the table, competing for Leagues and that’s what I want to be doing. You want to play at as a high as level for as long as you can and that’s what I’m doing.

“To be fair to Cliftonville, the fans have been amazing since I came in. From day one, they’ve taken to me and I think it’s probably a case of them seeing what I’m giving and that I’m not just here to mess about, I’m here to try and do well.”

Glens boss Rodney McAree felt a lack of intensity in the first-half was a key factor in the first defeat of his tenure.

“I think we gave ourselves too much to do,” he said.

Cliftonville defender Aaron Traynor attempts to close Conor McMenamin down

“I think for a team coming off the run of results that we’ve had, I don’t think we’ve shown enough belief in ourselves in the first-half and we were a little bit stand-offish. I think the two occasions where we were stand-offish, the ball ended up in the back of our net.

“In the first-half, I wasn’t happy with how we played, but we weren’t far away. We hit the post, Niall McGinn has a one-on-one with (Nathan) Gartside, he has a header at the far post and Shay McCartan has a chance on the edge of the six-yard box where he’s turned on it and sliced his shot wide.

“We weren’t too far away but two lapses in concentration in terms of getting close to an attacking player and stopping the shot has cost us massively.

“You can’t give yourself a mountain to climb and ,ultimately, that’s what we did.”

CLIFTONVILLE:Gartside, Addis, Gallagher, Rory Hale (C Curran 79), Lowe, Traynor, R Doherty, Gormley (Parkhouse 79), Ronan Hale, Coates, Moore (R Curran 79). Unused subs:G Doherty, Robinson, Rocks, Casey.

GLENTORAN:McCarey, Kane, McCullough, Wilson, Burns (Wightman 67), McCartan (Singleton 67), Marshall, R Donnelly (Junior 36), Devlin (Plum 84), McMenamin, McGinn (Purkis 84). Unused subs:Webber, Crowe.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan)

Man of the match:Colin Coates

Match rating: 7/10